John Petti is no stranger to flying. While in the U.S. Army, Petti traveled the world. However his next trip could be his favorite. Saturday, Petti and his granddaughter, Chloe Nelson, will board the Honor Flight for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C.
When Lake Placid resident John Petti enlisted in the United States Army in March 1959, he was 18 years old. He was looking for “something to do” and to “stay out of trouble”. He probably didn’t dream he would eventually retire from the military.
“My first enlistment I was in for three years,” Petti said. “Then I did three years in the U.S. Army Reserve control group. Then I got out and I went back in again in September of ‘76.”
Petti reenlisted in the National Guard for extra money, he said. He sent his mother $25 savings bonds back home.
“I was in National Guard from ‘76 until January ‘82. Back then, they had what was known as Title 32, where I was put back to active duty with the guard,” the veteran said. Petti has nine grandchildren and one of them would be the impetus for the Honor Flight trip. The Honor Flight is free to veterans.
Petti married Shirley in 1965 and the couple had three children, Gina, John Jason and Jennifer. John died in childhood. The couple is no longer married.
Petti retired from the service as an E-8 master sargent in December 1994. Petti saw the good, the bad and the ugly as he served through many conflicts and went to many places, including Vietnam, Beirut, Panama, Gulf War and Korea.
Retirement wasn’t for Petti and after a year he went back to work. At just 55 years old, he said he was too young to be doing nothing. Petti went to work for a concrete company for 20 years. At 78 years old, he retired for good and moved to Highlands County in 2018. Petti is now 83.
Petti’s favorite memories of his life in the service revolve around travel. Panama and Japan were Petti’s favorite countries to visit. His daughter, Gina Nelson, said he often talks fondly of Japan.
“It was nice to visit you know, and see different things,” Petti said.
One day, in the not-so distant past, Nelson, 27, who works at a radio station in Orlando, asked her grandfather if she could apply for him to participate in the Honor Flight program. He agreed. Each veteran is accompanied by an individual called a guardian for safety reasons. Chloe is going as her grandfather’s guardian. There are 35 other veterans headed to the nation’s capital with the pair.
“I first heard about the Honor Flight when I was in high school where veterans were honored with a one-day trip to Washington, D.C., and then my co-workers had the opportunity to volunteer as guardians for this very special day. My family is my world, and it is going to be a privilege and an honor to spend this day with my grandpa as his guardian,” Nelson said. “He made a career out of serving his country and I could not think of a better way to honor him.”
Over the past few months Petti has been very excited to go on the trip, Nelson said.
“We are very excited and I am honored to be a part of the Honor Flight of Central Florida,” she said.
Petti was pleased to hear he was chosen for the program. Many of his fellow veterans at American Legion Post 25 have told him it’s a great trip.
“It was nice,” he said. “You get to go to Washington, view all the monuments. It’s a nice trip to meet other veterans.”
Each minute of the one-day trip is accounted for. Thankfully, the places Petti most wants to go are on the tour. Petti and his granddaughter both want to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the famous changing of the guards.
“I want to go to the Vietnam monument,” Petti said. “Because my cousin was killed in Vietnam. So I want to look for his name. I should be able to see it on there somewhere.”
The cousin’s name Petti is searching for is Anthony Palombo.
The group of veterans will also be taking a group photo at Arlington National Cemetery.
Last Saturday, Petti and Nelson went to an orientation to go over all the ins and out of the trip.
Nelson said,”This is an opportunity that I am blessed to be a part of. These men and women have sacrificed so much for us and our freedom. I will cherish this experience for the rest of my life.”