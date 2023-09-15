John Petti is no stranger to flying. While in the U.S. Army, Petti traveled the world. However his next trip could be his favorite. Saturday, Petti and his granddaughter, Chloe Nelson, will board the Honor Flight for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C.

When Lake Placid resident John Petti enlisted in the United States Army in March 1959, he was 18 years old. He was looking for “something to do” and to “stay out of trouble”. He probably didn’t dream he would eventually retire from the military.

