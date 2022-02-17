AVON PARK — Abe Walker sits at a table on his screened porch in Avon Park. He wears dungaree overalls, a flannel shirt and a playful countenance on his 93-year-old face.
It would be hard to find this man on a map; his modest home is on a side street in the center of the state. But his life, which began in a small, rural county in Georgia in 1927, was spent in Europe, Chicago and other parts of America.
His earliest memories are of the 27-acre farm with his six brothers and four sisters. Other children didn’t make it.
“I remember when I was 2 or 3, and my mother carried my little sister home from the hospital. I don’t remember seeing her since,” he said. “We had hogs and my uncle had me feed them in the pen. We grew corn and other crops.”
Then in October 1945, he got an unwelcome letter: “Attention!” it said. It was a letter from the U.S. Army, informing the 18-year-old that he was being called into service. After the war was over.
“It was the meanest thing they could do to me,” Walker said with a laugh. “It was not welcome news.”
He was put on a bus to Fort Benning with other draftees.
“That was October 1945,” Walker says. “From there they sent me to Fort Louis, Washington, where they gave me a set of size 11 boots, and I was a size 8. Another man got a size 9 pair, so we traded.”
No matter how old one gets, one does not forget the kind of rifle one is handed in boot camp.
“They trained us with the M-1, my rifle,” he said. “They had us lay in the dirt, aim, and fire.”
After boot camp, he was sent to New Jersey where he was put on a ship for Le Havre, France in the fall of 1945. He was in the quartermasters corps, which delivers supplies and equipment during peace and war.
Troop Ship records from fall 1945 show that as the Queen Mary and other ships brought troops home from the war, other ships from the United States were headed to Europe to help put things back in order.
Two troop ships headed for Le Havre carried the 6844th and 6850th Quartermaster detachments one of which was Walker’s unit. He and his fellow truck drivers, supply officers, and Army laborers stayed in three encampments known as the Cigarette Camps.
According to historians, the camps – Camps Philip Morris, Old Gold, and Lucky Strike – varied widely in size, from around 2,000 to nearly 60,000 soldiers.
What Walker and his fellow quartermaster truck drivers and laborers saw was a Europe of ruined buildings, burnt barns, collapsed bridges, and other destroyed infrastructure created as the Allies drove the Germans back to Berlin.
“I was in Frankfurt for a whole winter. There was rubble everywhere, big raggedy buildings, everything was bombed out, we had bombed everything,” he said. “I would drive everything from supplies to the engineers and people, and rubble and engine parts to wherever it was supposed to go.”
It was hard work; the next 18 months Walker and the 27 fellows in his unit would load and unload trucks and trailers and move material to where it was needed.
“There were people without homes; people were hungry at that time after the war,” he said. “In Germany, where I was for three or four months, there was not much left, you could see where the explosions from bombs were everywhere.”
Walker doesn’t mention it, but the U.S. Army was segregated then, and the rough work went to African American units, including mortuary service as well as handling ammunition. But he doesn’t expand when asked about what life was like for African American troops. It’s more important that he got home.
“I felt better,” he said. “I never really wanted to go in the first place.”
He arrived home in New Jersey in 1947 and began a career working in a Georgia sawmill. Again, hard labor, sawing logs by hand if a chainsaw was not feasible.
“Me and a couple of fellows would work those chainsaws; I killed a lot of trees,” he says with a smile. “We would attach chains to them and drag them with a tractor.”
He retired to Avon Park about 15 years ago and has enjoyed fishing for a fish called drum in St. Augustine and catching catfish in Georgia, where he once caught a 16-pound catfish.
In the years since, he’s lived a quiet life in Avon Park, with his sister Elizabeth, who is also in her 90s. She listens from a chair on the porch as Walker answers a reporter’s questions.
“I lost a brother yesterday to COVID in Chicago,” Abe Walker said.
When a friend says there are fewer World War II veterans every day in America, Walker simply said, “I know,” but he smiles when he says it.
John Folston, 96, is another local African American who served his nation in World War II. His nephew, Leon Thomas Jr., said his grandfather served in the U.S. Navy for 2½ years, but apparently wasn’t enough. He joined up for another two years with the U.S. Army.
“He served on an aircraft carrier in the Navy,” Thomas said.
The U.S. Navy Museum honored his grandfather recently.