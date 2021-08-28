Marco Espinosa was an amazing human being. Born in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 25, 1960, Espinosa spent the last few years of his life here in Highlands County. He passed away Feb. 1, 2021 at the age of 60.
The Highlands News-Sun is honoring Espinosa posthumously with the Highlander Awards Veteran of the Year.
Growing up, Espinosa spent time in the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, where his father had law practices. In 1979, at the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served until 1982.
During his time in the Marine Corps, he sustained an injury in a training exercise that would ultimately lead to disability for the rest of his life. After leaving the service, Espinosa lived throughout Arizona.
“He was injured in a training exercise,” recalls Marco’s wife, Barbara. “The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) helped him with his claim so he wanted to give back. He became involved with the DAV almost right away. It was just everything for the veterans.”
In time, Marco ascended to the rank of state commander of the DAV for Arizona.
In 1998, Marco moved to Miami where he met Barbara. They were married in 2000 and moved to Mexico. They would spend 17 years there before returning to the USA and settling down in Sebring in 2017.
Although a resident here for only 3-1/2 years, Marco was well known in all the veterans’ organizations and was involved in many of them. At the time of his passing, he was the commander of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 in Sebring.
“He took the reins during a turbulent period when several officers resigned,” said friend and local DAV chapter treasurer Bradley Bouters. ”He recruited new, highly qualified veterans for needed leadership positions. He personally got the chapter back on track administratively, fiscally and back to being active in our community.”
“He was active not only with the DAV,” Bouters said, “but with VFW, American Legion, Sea Service Museum, Bobs Vets and the (Highlands) County Veterans Council.”
In a large part, Espinosa’s efforts had a direct impact on the Ridge Chapter 49 being recognized by DAV state headquarters for membership recruiting and monetary donations for veterans.
According to Bouters, Espinosa had many other accomplishments while serving our veterans. One being achieving the single largest retro back pay for a veteran in Highlands County history in the amount of $314,000.
The Marine veteran also organized the 100-year event on the Sebring Circle in September 2020.
Espinosa also coordinated the DAV transportation vans at the local VA clinic. The vans transported hundreds of veterans to their VA appointments in Bay Pines in St. Petersburg, Cape Coral and Bradenton. The effort earned the van drivers the Veterans Service Organization award for the county in 2019.
“No other function by any veterans organization positively affected more people,” Bouters said. “Along with the vans, he coordinated a golf fundraiser at Sun ‘N Lake, which resulted in the purchase of a new van.
“Even on what he knew might be his deathbed, he was texting people on who needed what help and giving directions on how to help those in need,” Bouters concluded.
In addition to all Espinosa did for his fellow veterans, he was active in the community in other ways as well. He was involved with the Historical Society, the Genealogy Group, his HOA as well as his local church where he held leadership and administrative positions.
Espinosa was a true servant. Everything he did, he did on a volunteer basis. He received no compensation for his time and effort. Only the satisfaction of helping people in his community.
Espinosa loved his family. He loved his St. Agnes church family, where he served as videographer of all services, vestry member and lay Eucharistic minister. And he loved all veterans. He did everything he could for any veteran in need.
“He was a veteran for veterans,” Barbara said. “Nothing was more important to him than helping other veterans. He was a very outgoing and giving person. He was a wonderful husband.”