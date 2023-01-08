SEBRING — The prosecutor whose job it is to put Zephen Xaver on death row is a quiet man. No showy stuff, no grandstanding, no theatrics.
During a recent pretrial status hearing for the man charged with killing five women in SunTrust Bank in January 2019, Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace quietly urged a judge to impose deadlines on Xaver’s lawyers.
Though Wallace and his prosecution team were ready for trial, the defense had not yet completed depositions, declared whether they’d rely on an insanity defense, filed pro forma death penalty motions, or provided the prosecution with Xaver’s mental health evaluations.
“It is our belief the defense has obtained those records,” Wallace told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. “We want those mental health records that document his behavior before the homicides.”
Relatives of the five slain women were on Wallace’s mind as he urged the defense to get its act together. They were present in the courtroom and weary of waiting for a trial.
Wallace told Estrada he wanted to prevent last-minute issues from the defense that could further postpone the trial.
“That is what the state is trying to prevent, your honor.”
There is a reason why Brian Haas, the 10th Judicial Circuit state attorney, pulled Wallace out of retirement to try the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in Highlands County’s history.
According to Haas, Wallace has won 73 convictions in the 78 first-degree murder cases he has prosecuted. “Of those 73 guilty verdicts, nine defendants were sentenced to death,” he said.
“Paul is very thorough, very deliberative,” Haas said. “He recognizes that the role of the prosecutor is to seek justice, and though he’s been so successful at obtaining convictions and sentences, our goal is to get to the truth and do the right thing in each case.”
The Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association, consisting of the state’s 20 elected state attorneys, voted unanimously to name Wallace Prosecutor of the Year in 2019.
The veteran lawyer, who graduated from Stetson University 40 years ago, dedicates his other life to helping others.
Wallace and his wife launched church mission trips to Central America, South America, and East Africa, where they built churches, schools, and taught the Word of God. They brought their kids along to teach them the value of helping others.
“Even while handling a heavy homicide case load here, almost every year since that first trip Paul has not missed a mission trip,” Haas said.
The good lawyers take time to mentor younger colleagues, and Wallace has done just that, Haas said.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, who handles Highlands County cases, is junior at the prosecution table with Wallace and Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson.
“Few attorneys are as well versed in the law as Paul Wallace,” said Kromholz, who at 58 says he still has much to learn. “He presents his case with apparent ease in a commonsense, logical manner. He is capable of doing so based on his masterful knowledge of the law and the facts of the case. Thank goodness he is on our side.”
Wallace, who did not comment for this article, keeps his cool even as judges or defense attorneys lose theirs. Jane Allie McNeill, who requested and received a postponement of the May 2022 trial date, is the 10th Judicial Circuit assistant public defender representing Xaver.
After months of urging by Wallace, Estrada in December gave McNeill until Feb. 1 to declare whether she’ll use an insanity defense. The judge also set deadlines for depositions, and McNeill has filed the pro-forma death penalty motions. Estrada, who has said he wants the trial to start in the first quarter of 2023, has ruled on the bulk of those motions, further clearing the deck for trial. Estrada is now in the Civil Division; Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden took over felony cases Jan. 3.
The case’s progression toward trial is in no part due to Wallace’s urging.
“People should not mistake Paul’s quiet, calm demeanor as a lack of dedication,” Haas said. “He is always very passionate about doing the best he can in each case he’s assigned. In a trial he’s simply the best.”