Veterans face many challenges when they return home, and some of the most common ones may surprise you: hearing loss and tinnitus. Noise exposure both on base and in combat zones is rampant from gunfire, aircraft, tanks, heavy equipment, roadside bombs and more.
Prevalence of hearing loss among veterans
Below are some statistics about prevalence of audiological disorders among veterans:
- An estimated 52% of combat soldiers have hearing loss that is moderately severe or worse.1
- More than 2.7 million veterans currently receive disability benefits for hearing loss or tinnitus.2
- In 2016, 190,000 veterans were diagnosed with service-associated tinnitus, and 103,000 were diagnosed with service-associated hearing loss.2
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, veterans are 30% more likely to have hearing impairment than nonveterans.2
Hearing loss & your health
Hearing loss and tinnitus can have a devastating long-term impact for a community that already faces challenges re-assimilating to civilian life. In fact, multiple studies confirm:
- People with mild hearing loss are twice as likely to develop dementia, while those with severe hearing loss are five times as likely to develop the disease.3
- Those with mild hearing loss are three times more likely to experience a fall than those with normal hearing.4
- Thirty percent of patients with untreated hearing loss report depression, compared to 22% of those who do wear hearing devices.5
The connection between hearing loss and mental health is especially important to note for veterans, who commonly face PTSD and other anxiety disorders upon returning home.
VA resources
VA medical clinics provide a variety of hearing services, including diagnostic testing, lifestyle counseling, implantable devices and hearing aids. In fact, the VA has contracts with many major hearing aid manufacturers to provide top-level devices. These devices come with a six-month trial period to ensure they are a good fit and to make any necessary adjustments.
If you are a veteran, you don’t need a referral from a primary care physician to see a VA audiologist. If you live more than 40 miles from a VA clinic or cannot be seen within 30 days, you may be eligible to visit a private audiology office through the VA Choice Program.
Information about eligibility and online applications can be found at www.va.gov.
For more information about the VA Choice Program or to schedule an appointment with our expert audiologists, call 863-386-9111 today.
