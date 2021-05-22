Veterans are forgotten in infrastructure
We the veterans of America are being left out of the Democratic infrastructure if we are not put ahead of the illegals in the Sebring, Florida area where we are in great need of a VA hospital. We are number one in our county of Highlands in the nation. It is over 100 miles to the nearest VA hospital. Many veterans die because of this.
If we are not put number one on the infrastructure list, we will form a voting block to destroy the Democratic party. We will unite veterans nationwide. We will no longer be silent. We also will ask the Democratic to look into the habit of the VA to lose the health records of millions of veterans so as to deny their benefits.
Millions of veterans go to their graves without getting their benefits. We should also demand voter ID in all elections in the future. Any politician who does not believe in voter ID will be voted out of office in the future. Any politicians who vote against our Constitution, regardless of color or race, will be voted out of office. Any political party that promotes Marxism in our great nation will not be allowed to participate in our electoral process.
We the veterans of all wars in the past will no longer stay out of our political process. We will form a voting block that will surpass any voting block in America.
We will be heard.
The 2020 election was stolen by the use of illegal votes. In future voting, only voter ID will be accepted as legal votes.
To the President and Congress of these United States.
Billie Jewett
Sebring