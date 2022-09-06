AVON PARK — Veterans have sacrificed much for their country. Their families sacrificed while they were gone as well. Because of their duty to America, they are entitled to certain benefits. Veteran’s Benefits Day will be hosted by Hands for Homeless in the green room at Union Church at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.
Highlands County Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams and American Legion Post 69 Commander Larry Roberts will ensure vets and their families know what benefits they are entitled to and what they need to claim them.
The benefits include medical care, death benefits, discounts and free tickets for veterans and female veteran benefits. Roberts and Williams will cover basic eligibility for VA benefits, how to enroll for them and providing documentation. They will have the 2022 VA compensation rates.
Project VetRelief information will be shared so vets can use the resources they provide. Roberts and Williams can educate veterans about the horrendous effects of Agent Orange and how spouses and even grandchildren could possibly qualify for benefits. Resources will also be shared on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“We feel local vets need to know what benefits are available to them and their families preceding death,” Hands for Homeless Executive Director Jane Breylinger said. “There are certain things families need to know to receive those benefits.”
Breylinger gave an example of a woman whose husband died and he was buried. There was no autopsy, so there was no evidence to prove what caused his death. Since there was no autopsy she received no death benefits or other support benefits.
There are scholarships that are available to veterans or those related to a them.
Williams will be at Union Church on the second Thursday of the month to help people process their needs and tell them what paperwork they will need to return with. Roberts is good at explaining benefits with families, Breylinger said. Though there may be a lengthy process, help makes it easier and the benefits could definitely be worth it.