HSN-legion060321d.jpg

American Legion Post 69 Commander Larry Roberts speaks at an event last year.

 FILE PHOTO

AVON PARK — Veterans have sacrificed much for their country. Their families sacrificed while they were gone as well. Because of their duty to America, they are entitled to certain benefits. Veteran’s Benefits Day will be hosted by Hands for Homeless in the green room at Union Church at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.

Highlands County Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams and American Legion Post 69 Commander Larry Roberts will ensure vets and their families know what benefits they are entitled to and what they need to claim them.

