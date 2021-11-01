LAKE PLACID – The Veterans Council of Highlands County is bringing its annual Veterans Day Parade to Lake Placid at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The Council has traditionally held the parade in Sebring but started a new rotation last year when they hosted the parade in Avon Park.
Harry Marsh, president of VCHC, said people from Avon Park and Lake Placid have asked him why they didn’t have a veterans parade. Marsh thought it was a valid question so, he met with the council members for each municipality and they agreed to alternate hosting the parade.
“We feel veterans need to be recognized for their service,” Marsh said. “There’s 20,000 veterans in Highlands County.”
Lake Placid High School JROTC will take the lead in the parade as they present the colors. The council will award a first place trophy for the best float and a second and third place award for the best vehicle or group.
Any veteran can ride in the parade and should have a flag or their unit colors represented. The parade will line up on Waldo Aliff Avenue, behind the Gate gas station at 10:30 a.m. the parade steps off at 11 a.m. sharp. From Waldo Aliff Avenue, the parade will turn west on Interlake Boulevard down to Main Avenue north to Dal Hall Boulevard back to Walkdo Aliff Avenue. The parade speed is 5 mph and should take about 45 minutes.