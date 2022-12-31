AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 is starting the new year by hosting the 8th annual Veterans Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6-8. The three-day event is free to attend and open to the public. Proceeds will benefit Project VetRelief.

The Veterans Expo will offer three days of patriotic fun for veterans and civilians. Kicking things off on Friday, Jan. 6, the Patriot Guard Riders and motorcycle clubs from other veteran groups as well as civilians will help usher The Vietnam Traveling Wall and the War on Terrorism Wall and the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance into Highlands County. Law enforcement escorts from Highlands and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices will lead the way followed by the motorcycles, Jeeps and all others.

