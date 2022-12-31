AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 is starting the new year by hosting the 8th annual Veterans Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6-8. The three-day event is free to attend and open to the public. Proceeds will benefit Project VetRelief.
The Veterans Expo will offer three days of patriotic fun for veterans and civilians. Kicking things off on Friday, Jan. 6, the Patriot Guard Riders and motorcycle clubs from other veteran groups as well as civilians will help usher The Vietnam Traveling Wall and the War on Terrorism Wall and the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance into Highlands County. Law enforcement escorts from Highlands and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices will lead the way followed by the motorcycles, Jeeps and all others.
“One way to be a part of the escort is to meet at the staging area (Post 69) at 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park at 10 a.m. sharp,” American Legion Post Commander Larry Roberts. “I would be there a little bit early. ‘Kickstands up’ is at 10:15 a.m.”
The riders and drivers will arrive at 1901 Longleaf Boulevard in Lake Wales at 11 a.m. A safety briefing will happen before going “Kickstands up” at 11:30 a.m. Escorts and walls will return to Post 69 around noon and the Walls will be assembled. Upon arrival Thunder the ald Eagle will open his wings in salute.
Saturday, Jan. 7, is the main day of the event, according to Roberts. The morning will start early with breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. A 2.2-mile walk for Veterans Suicide Awareness called “Be the One” will take place. A Jeep and Bike Cruise In will be held and live music will keep everyone entertained. Two food trucks will be serving up hot meals and cold drinks.
Saturday will also have 52 vendors, creating a one-stop shop for veterans. Resources will include everything from filing disability claims to mental health counseling and service dog information.
“Veterans can learn everything they need to claim their benefits,” Roberts said.
The fun doesn’t stop there. On Sunday, join in for the motorcycle mini poker run when you register by 10 a.m. with a 11 a.m. departure. There will be some vendors on Sunday as well.
For more information on the poker run or bringing in the Walls call Larry Roberts by phone at 850-718-7773.