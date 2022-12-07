SEBRING — Veterans of Sebring Artist Group (V.O.S.A.G.) will host an art showing this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2210 Oak Beach Blvd. This weekend’s show will be the organization’s debut event for the new artist’s group.
The show will feature artwork by artist David Kent Pearson, who paints under “Kent.” Kent’s oil, acrylic and gouache paintings show the complex relationship between light and dark subject matter and colors. That should be expected as Kent is a disabled veteran who uses art as a platform for expressing himself. Kent is a self-taught artist. He said it may have negatively affected his art if he had taken lessons.
The catalog featuring the veteran’s artwork says he is, “A ‘dark to light’ abstract impressionist.”
Kent was in the United States Army from about 1985-1992, he said. His military service includes being in the 19 D Calvary Scout and in the Korea DMZ (demilitarized zone) Patrol and others.
His paintings have a heavy focus on atrocities he saw while in the military.
Douglas Pearson, one of the founders and CEO of V.O.S.A.G. and Kent’s brother, dreamt of a veterans art groups while he was in Michigan. Andre Matisse is the CFO.
“The idea of veteran art came to me when I found an artist who was really on his last legs selling his art for cigarettes,” Pearson said.
“We’re doing this to platform disabled veteran art,” Pearason said.
The concept is to “create financial stability for them or emotional stability” for the veteran and his/her family. Pearson said the bond in the veteran community is “possibly the strongest bond in America.
“So, to build a community, with just veterans who are using art, is a really, really neat thing,” Pearson said. “Then run it from a business standpoint, where they’re protected from giving away their art for cigarettes and beer, where they have a little bit more guidance from a business standpoint, and the spillway to control their money flow a little bit better for them, is the ultimate goal.”
Kent and V.O.S.A.G. has its supporters who have been very generous. Kent lives and works in a three-bedroom home with a beautiful view on Lake Josephine.
“In short, we found an artist and we found a house and we found the resources. And we found him able to do it; he’s been building his portfolio,” Pearson said.
So far, Kent is the only artist in V.O.S.A.G. and living in the home. Eventually, there could be two other artists sharing the home. Eventually, V.O.S.A.G. leadership would like to get a gallery space. They would like to add more artists to their group. Artists are not limited to visual arts; music and other forms of art are welcome. As long as there is an interest in healing.
They are still perfecting on the business model. Pearson said they are not interested in seeing how big they can make the group. The internet has changed certain aspects of the artworld. Pearson believed the money will always with whoever has control of the copyrighted artwork. The artists will keep the copyright of their artwork and sell the prints.
“We’re not really in the empire building because the money probably is always going to be controlling the copyright and releasing them on the internet, as prints or secondary thing,” Pearson said.
Owning the copyright to the artwork is a good thing, according to Pearson. The veterans will own their own income-generating art and cannot be exploited by others.
Kent probably summarized his experience in both profound and simple terms.