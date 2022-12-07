SEBRING — Veterans of Sebring Artist Group (V.O.S.A.G.) will host an art showing this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2210 Oak Beach Blvd. This weekend’s show will be the organization’s debut event for the new artist’s group.

The show will feature artwork by artist David Kent Pearson, who paints under “Kent.” Kent’s oil, acrylic and gouache paintings show the complex relationship between light and dark subject matter and colors. That should be expected as Kent is a disabled veteran who uses art as a platform for expressing himself. Kent is a self-taught artist. He said it may have negatively affected his art if he had taken lessons.

