SEBRING – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office escorted a caravan of cars through Sebring International Raceway on Wednesday evening to the Hendricks Field Memorial Park for its re-dedication ceremony to honor all veterans and Gold Star families.
Hendricks Field was a United States Army Air Force base constructed in 1941 and named in honor of First Lt. Laird Hendricks in 1942. Thousands of soldiers would be trained at the field. The base closed after World War II in 1946. In 2016, the Hendricks Field Memorial Park was constructed.
World War II veterans Ross Longo, nonagenarian and 100-year-old Chester Barber were honored for their service. Longo joined the service when he was just 15-years-old.
As hundreds of race fans gathered around the park, the Sebring High School Jazz Ensemble played music from the 1940s. Retired United States Navy veteran Frank Jones and Kim Marchant put on an impromptu dance to the music. The VFW Post 4300 presented the colors.
World War II era Jeeps were displayed and other cars from the 1930s-40s added to the period atmosphere. A crowd favorite was a 1931 Cadillac Phaeton V-12 owned by Dick and Marilyn Roddie with the Lake Country Cruisers.
The Sea Services Museum placed replicas of the USS Enterprise CV-6 and USS Samuel B. Roberts DE-413 around the park. Micah Marsh made the models on the carrier, including the B-17 Heavy Bomber that was used at Hendricks Field.
John Story senior director of Marketing, Business Development & Communications at SIR greeted the crowd.
“Most of us did gather for a car race,” he said to the amused guests. “Now that the beautiful noise that we’ve heard all afternoon on the racetrack has quieted down, marking the end of the first day of the 71st, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, we are pausing to remember this base, Hendricks Field, the B-17 training base on which Sebring International Raceway now sits as well as those who served here and were deployed from here directly into battle during World War II.”
Over the past year, the park has undergone a restoration including repaving of the surrounding road, updating the landscape, new lighting and irrigation and redoing the curbing.
“Our vision is that veterans and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice will come here and use this space as a place of honor and reflection,” SIR President and General Manager Wayne Estes said.
According to Estes, the base saw 120 B-17s and some 10,000 men trained on the grounds. Forty five trainees died in nine separate crashes despite its safety records. Estes urged everyone not to forget the sacrifice of those who have served, are serving and those who will serve.
“This evening, we rededicate this small piece of land to honor and remember those who stepped up and continue to step up, to turn back those who threaten the freedom that this country has known for almost 250 years. May God bless those brave men and women who wear the uniform,” Estes said.
Founder and Executive Director George Lutz of Honor and Remember presented a special custom flag to Ines Ortiz. Ortiz’s only son, U.S. Army Specialist David J. Brangman died on Feb. 13, 2005. Brangman was 20-years-old.
Ortiz said her son was born on Feb. 3, 1985, at 3:31 a.m. Brangman died on Feb. 13, 2005, in Iraq when his vehicle was hit by a mortar round. On Feb. 26 at 6:05 p.m., this grieving mother laid her son to rest.
“If anybody knows as a parent, mother or father, to bury your child, in the same month you brought them life is horrific,” Ortiz said. “But you bury your child before you. Especially he was my only child is something I don’t think I’ll ever get over. But the one thing I do know is I’m proud of my baby boy, and he was defending our country. So let’s all just remember that and be good to each other.”