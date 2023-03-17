SEBRING – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office escorted a caravan of cars through Sebring International Raceway on Wednesday evening to the Hendricks Field Memorial Park for its re-dedication ceremony to honor all veterans and Gold Star families.

Hendricks Field was a United States Army Air Force base constructed in 1941 and named in honor of First Lt. Laird Hendricks in 1942. Thousands of soldiers would be trained at the field. The base closed after World War II in 1946. In 2016, the Hendricks Field Memorial Park was constructed.

Recommended for you