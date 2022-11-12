SEBRING — Twice on Friday, veterans saluted “Old Glory” and stood for a 21-gun volley in honor of those who served and those who gave all.
Veterans Day celebrations, a bit muted by Tropical Storm Nicole forcing cancellation of the annual parade and some events, still took place for at least two veterans organizations in Highlands County.
First, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4300 in Sebring, on the east shore of Lake Jackson, held a flag raising ceremony and 21-gun salute in front of their post, with help from their own VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard.
VFW Post 4300 Cmdr. Harry Stewart thanked at least 100 people who came to witness the 11 a.m. event for honoring both the past and future of military defense of the United States.
Veterans Day, he said, honors living veterans of service, while Memorial Day, at the end of May, honors the fallen, but he asked those there to also remember those who died in service to their country as the Honor Guard gave the salute.
Stewart said the ceremony was to honor those who, for whatever reason, could not attend, as well as to recognize the birthday, on Thursday, of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Honor Guard members Jim Fielder and Ernie Cosme raised the colors while Lee Jennings gave the order to fire.
An hour later, at noon, the VFW 4300 Honor Guard presented the same ceremony at AMVETS Post 21, on the opposite side of Lake Jackson, with the colors raised by AMVETS Post 21 member Zach Reeves and Sons of AMVETS member Jason Butler.
There, Stewart referred to the flag as “a living memorial to those who’ve served.”
Free cake and ice creamToday, to honor the 247th birthday (Nov. 10, 1775) of the U.S. Marine Corps, the Military Sea Services Museum will host a free cake and ice cream party.
It starts at 1 p.m. at the museum, 4242 Kenilworth Blvd., on the corner with Roseland Avenue in Sebring, one mile east of Sebring High School.
This party will celebrate almost two-and-a-half centuries of service and sacrifice to defend freedom around the world, said Fred Carino, publicity coordinator for the museum.
Cracker Trail programHonor Guard member Mark Rogers said the VFW will go to Cracker Trail Elementary School at 9 a.m. Tuesday to participate in their Veterans Day celebration — one of those postponed by the tropical storm.
Rogers said the children there are “very patriotic” and really enjoy the whole event from start to finish.
Keep learningAnyone wanting to learn more about veterans’ history, and Highlands County’s connection to it, may visit the Sea Services Museum any Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. to learn more about U.S. naval history.
Admission is always free to spend the afternoon. Carino and other members will gladly give tours and explain the exhibits that cover all branches of service: The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.
To book large groups or to book tours at different times than normal hours, call 863-385-0992.