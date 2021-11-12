LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Capitol of the World hosted its second parade in as many weeks; this time it was to honor all veterans. The Veterans Council of Highlands County brought its annual parade to the Town of Murals on Thursday morning.
Lake Placid residents and others from around the county showed up to wave their flags and say “Thank you for your service” to the veterans as they drove by on floats, convertibles and even golf carts.
The parade was escorted by Lake Placid Police Department Officers Chris Velez and Aaron Allred, followed by the Lake Placid High School JROTC battalion in their Battle Dress Uniform (BDUs). The color guard presented the colors while the cadets performed cadences and marched. They were led by U.S. Army Major Michael Bryant.
Numerous veterans service agencies had cars or floats in the parade as well as veteran groups. Motorcycle riders roared through the streets with passengers flying flags.
The Military Sea Services Museum had two trucks pulling massive models of ships, the USS Samuel B. Roberts and USS Enterprise. All-American classic cars were part of the patriotic procession.
Laurie Hardin is from Daytona but was vacationing at a timeshare she has in Sebring and attended the parade with Butch Costner and Bobbie Russell. The trio held a flag and were dressed in patriotic clothing.
“We absolutely support America,” Hardin exclaimed. “Not necessarily the administration, but America. These are the men and women who make it the land of the free because of the brave. I wish I could have been one of them. God bless each and every one of them.”
U.S. Navy Veteran Gene Kissner was also wearing his Navy hat and shirt and holding a flag in each hand, the United States flag, and the U.S. Navy flag. He is also part of the Military Sea Services Museum.
“I came out to support these guys,” he said. “We have two floats here today.”
The parade wrapped up with a Lake Placid Police SUV driven by Det. Sgt. Stuart Troutman.