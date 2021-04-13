I wish to express and share with Highlands County my unending admiration, gratitude and appreciation to the DAV Ridge Chapter 49, under the leadership of Commander David Fearnley, and the Patriot Guard Riders, led by member John Vincent, also a DAV board member, for their love and support upon the death of their fellow disabled veteran and former chapter commander, my husband, Marco Anthony Espinosa.
They made sure I had everything I needed from the VA and drove/rode with me and Marco's ashes from Sebring to the Sarasota National Cemetery for the burial. The riders stood with flags during the entire ceremony and the DAV conducted the flag folding ceremony after which the flag was presented to me.
These veterans organizations do not fail to help any veteran or their family in need and make sure that veterans receive the "goodbye" they so richly deserve.
Barbara Merritt Espinosa
Sebring