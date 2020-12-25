SEBRING — After giving out 60 meals to needy veterans for Thanksgiving, the Highlands County Veterans Services Office repeated the good deed for Christmas.
Assistant Veterans Services Officer Carol West said approximately 33 veterans and their families came through this time. As with the Thanksgiving donations, which were curbside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last week’s donations also got handed out through car windows or into trunks or rear hatches.
It was very smooth, West said. Car after car after car came through quickly on Dec. 18 to receive all the dinners and gifts. It took about 15 minutes to get half of them through, West said.
“COVID did not put a damper on our giving,” West said. “From their cars, they got very emotional. They were so thankful.”
West said, as with the Thanksgiving distribution, there were three tables sitting just outside the front entrance, loaded with bags of side item groceries, then the main course — a ham — and then gifts.
Veterans Services Specialist Sam Spires said that in addition to the usual side items for a traditional Christmas dinner, Highlands County Community Care, a food bank affiliated with the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, had an overstock of some items, so the Veterans Services Office also gave out large bags of uncooked rice, beans and pasta.
Spires said communication was a bit hampered by cloth masks. West said she had to raise her voice often to talk to some veterans who had suffered hearing loss as a result of their service.
“You know what’s nice though? People could still see you smile through your eyes,” Spires said.
“And you can see tears,” West added. “Before they would drive off, they would say ‘God bless you.’ It was very emotional.”
Newly-hired Community Programs Director Ingra Gardner also helped with the gift distribution, West said.
In an emailed statement, Gardner told the Highlands News-Sun how, as incoming director of Community Programs, she was honored to participate.
“The event provided me an opportunity to serve those who have given so much: our veterans,” Gardner said. “Unfortunately, we often take for granted the very individuals that most deserve our gratitude.”
Gardner said the staff at the Veterans Service Office, members of the Veterans Advisory Board and caring community members joined to make the holidays brighter for local veterans, and she looks forward to working with and on behalf of local veterans and their families.
West said the multi-year Christmas support makes sure — especially this year — that veterans feeling the pinch of the economy, and perhaps some of the loneliness of the pandemic, can celebrate a little better for a merry Christmas.
Donations for Monday’s food and gifts distribution came from the Highlands County Veterans Council Inc. and other local veterans organizations, as well as from Lake Placid Feed and Western Wear, Sebring Village Mobile Home Park and many other private and service organization donors. Donations from Sebring Village took six people to unload, Spires said.
Some organizations donated gift cards, Spires said, which allowed veterans to get extra things, if they need it. VFW Post 4300 donated the side item groceries, Spires said, and VFW Post 3880 Auxiliary donated the gift cards, he said.
Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid brought in 200 candy bags for the veterans and families, Spires said, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring brought in items to put in the bags. When managers at Save-A-Lot learned why the Moose members were buying so many items, they donated from a food collection they had been doing in the store, Spires said.
He also said at least eight to 10 individuals donated to the effort without wanting any mention of their names at all. They were just glad to do it.
“There is a generosity in this county that can overwhelm you at times,” Spires said. “It’s amazing.”