SEBRING — A group of Highlands County veterans participated in the Rotary Freedom Flight in the last weekend of September. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the flight, which normally is the first weekend in May every year. But Highlands and Hardee County Rotary Clubs had no problem filling a plane with veterans and guardians to accompany them for a two-day whirlwind adventure to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials.
The Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club sponsored three veterans and three guardians for this trip. They met at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring at 3:30 a.m. to board buses that took them to Wauchula. They had a big send off and police escort to Wauchula Baptist Church for a pancake breakfast at 4:15 a.m. before heading to the airport. Flags were flying and everyone came out to give them their second big send-off, including the ROTC honor guard, this time to Tampa International Airport.
They got yet another big reception and send-off at the airport. Even the plane was special: Southwest Airline’s Freedom One, painted in a patriot red, white and blue flag pattern.
The veterans and their guardians got another reception when they arrived in Washington, D.C. Every minute is jam-packed with visits to all the memorials, and a special lying of a Rotary wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The veterans sponsored by the Sebring Sunrise Rotary spoke to the club afterwards about their experiences on the flight.
Chas Crutchfield is a veteran of Desert Storm/Desert Shield, serving in the Army. He originally wanted to go as a guardian, but Sue Birge, one of the organizers, asked if he would like to go as a veteran after a spot opened up.
“Breakfast in Wauchula was lit UP!” Crutchfield noted. There were flags everywhere, and it was warm reception and send off.
As a man of God, Crutchfield took the time to reflect on those who did not come back, or those who came back broken. “Having a bunk buddy was a great remembrance,” Crutchfield smiled.
Eric Zwayer was his assigned guardian, and it was a great pairing, as Zwayer also has a strong faith.
“Home and family are always on your mind when you are deployed.”
Crutchfield shared a story at that point of a big surprise given to him by his company commander.
“My wife was pregnant with our second child, and nearing the end of the pregnancy”, he shared. Crutchfield was called in, thinking he was being sent on an assignment, but instead, he was being sent home so he could be there for the birth of his second child.
“Mail call is a very big deal as well,” he fondly remembers. He would get cards and letters from students who would send drawings and pictures to brighten the day of the soldiers deployed.
Marshall Johnson is an Army Vietnam veteran. Johnson has taken the trip to DC many times with his kids. He stated that it had been more than 20 years since the last time, and he found it very moving and educational.
“It was such a great experience, with lots of personal moments,” Johnson reflected.
He had the opportunity to speak with comrades in arms, and he saw lots of monuments he had not seen before. He smiled and said that “Garrett was always there for me.” Garrett Roberts was Marshall’s guardian for the trip.
“Such an experience – I had never been to the Air Force Memorial or the Korean War Memorial.”
He continued by telling the group that he found the names of a few buddies he served with in Vietnam on the Vietnam Memorial wall. “It really meant a lot to me.”
Richard Deubler is a retired Vietnam Marine veteran from Ohio. Gary DeLatorre was his guardian on this trip.
“Let me tell ya, it was tough on the old knees,” Deubler chuckled. The experience, he said, was very humbling for him. “I got to walk with them men who walked the walk.”
He shared that he was 21 years old when he got back from Vietnam, and the reception then was so much different than the reception they got on the Freedom Flight. “It felt great to be honored in such a way — it was really something.”
He said that September was a great time of the year to take the trip.
“It was absolutely beautiful. Not hot and blue skies forever.”
He thanked the club for the privilege to go on the trip.
The next Freedom Flight trip is scheduled for May 7-8, 2022.