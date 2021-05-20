AVON PARK — Highlands County Branch of the NAACP Veteran Affairs chair Al Nolton has been horning local Highlands County veterans for well over five years. This past year was difficult for Nolton, a veteran himself, and his network of veterans.
As the mandates are lifting, he and the Veterans Affairs Committee felt Flag Day would be the prefect back drop to the beginning of a new story. Reliving the feeling of being forgotten, providing a sense of renewal and camaraderie, which is the foundation of the military.
Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee with their community care partners Good Shepard Hospice, Florida Home Health and Royal Care of Avon Park is inviting the community to a Flag Day Gathering, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Southside Veterans Garden on South Calvin Porter Avenue in Avon Park FL on Saturday, June 12.