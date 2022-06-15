LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council tried for several weeks to find a local artist to remove, clean, repair, paint and reinstall the eagle at the top of the fountain at the U.S. 27 South Veterans Memorial. The constant flow of water and harsh sun stripped the eagle’s regal display. The grounds were also in need of tender loving care.
The council contacted the original installer of the eagles but due to family illness, he couldn’t provide the service. The council then contacted the Lake Placid Arts League, the Heartland Cultural Alliance, private individuals and a few art teachers but still couldn’t find anyone who would be available to get the work done prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Council President Tiffany Green, US Army veteran (lieutenant), also searched for a company to service the area at an affordable rate for the nonprofit organization.
Just when council members thought the cause was lost, three veterans stepped in and provided the services needed. US Marine Corp veteran Elvis Kendrix (staff sergeant) removed, cleaned and painted the eagle. US Army veteran Waymon Hawthorne (master sergeant) helped with the reinstallation and placement of the eagle and combat sculpture (boots, hat and rifle). Chad McCann, US Navy veteran (senior chief), worked on the surrounding memorial area.
On behalf of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, the Highway Park Community, friends and supporters, the council is extremely grateful to these veterans for once again coming to the aid of the neighborhood citizens.
For more information on the memorial or to purchase an engraved brick, please call 863-318-7481, access the QR code at the actual memorial or visit the website at hpng.org to complete your request online. All purchases and donations are acknowledged. Members will follow up to schedule the installation of the brick.