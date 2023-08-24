Showing off the donations

American Legion Post 25 Auxiliary members and Highlands County Veterans Services staff hold up ‘goodie bags’ of toiletries to go to needy veterans along with food and gas cards, thanks to donations from American Legion Post 25 and Cruise and Tour Supermarket. Shown are, from left, Auxiliary members Lynn Gordon, Donna James (president) and Patty Bloom (vice president); Veterans Service Officer Denise Williams and Assistant Veterans Service Officer Stephanie Ridley.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

Veterans in Highlands County got a large donation of help Tuesday afternoon at the Veterans Service Office.

The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, in partnership with Cruise & Tour Supermarket, has donated $1,800 in $25 gas cards (72 total) and $2,000 worth of $40 Winn-Dixie gift cards (50 total), along with “goodie bags” of toiletries and other items for local veterans.

Recommended for you