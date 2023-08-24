Veterans in Highlands County got a large donation of help Tuesday afternoon at the Veterans Service Office.
The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, in partnership with Cruise & Tour Supermarket, has donated $1,800 in $25 gas cards (72 total) and $2,000 worth of $40 Winn-Dixie gift cards (50 total), along with “goodie bags” of toiletries and other items for local veterans.
The $3,800 was raised this spring and summer by Post 25 holding a drawing on a seven-day cruise to Alaska provided by Cruise & Tour Supermarket.
Jerry Roth, who runs the company with his son, Scott, said he started working six or seven years ago with the Highlands County Veterans Administration and Post 25 on a program called “Feed the Veterans.”
They fed 430 veterans at Thanksgiving, Jerry Roth said.
“It’s incredible how any veterans organization can partner with businesses to help the veterans of Highlands County,” said Veterans Service Office Denise Williams after accepting the donations. “We’re able to give back more to the veterans in need.”
Williams said she and her staff vet the applications for help to make sure they are veterans in need, but there are also those who will not ask for help when they need it.
“Because of pride, (some) have a hard time asking for anything,” Williams said. “You can help them along their journey. Let’s face it, we all fall on hard times.”
Williams said her office stockpiles non-perishable food over the year to give out as needed and for the end-of-year holidays. Veterans and civic organizations, as well as companies, band together to help increase the surplus she can give.
“Not only do we serve our country, we continue to serve by assisting our veterans,” Williams said.
The Roths were on hand Tuesday for the official donation to Williams, along with Post 25 Commander Jake Gordon; Peter Bloom and Fred Pierce with the Sons of the American Legion; American Legion Auxiliary members Donna James (president), Patty Bloom (vice president) and Lynn Gordon; County Administrator Laurie Hurner; Community Programs Director Ingrasherese (Ingra) Gardner; Assistant Veteran Services Officer Stephanie Ridley, and Public Information Officer Karen Clogston.