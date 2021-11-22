SEBRING — The Golf Hammock Country Club hosted the VFW 4300 Golf Tournament last Saturday to raise funds for the VFW 4300 Color Guard. Over 90 golfers participated in the event, results in the two-flight, best ball teams of four are listed below.
Flight 1: 1 – Andrea Peltier, Rick Peltier and Shawn Walsh 56; 2 — Mike Hamilton, Ray Frye, Harry Brown and Cathy Brown 60; 3 – John Boise, Rodney Littell, Ken Bazzell and Mike Littell 60; 4 — Tom Fisher, Harry Gregor, Mike London and Garvin Elkhill 60; 4 — Tim Harker, Zach Reeves, Mike Rogers and Charlie Grander 60; 6 — Bob Bowers, Steve Arcand, Ed Stemmle and Ron Spatafore 61; 6 — Pat Dell, George Berringer, Lars Bylund and Don Young 61. 8 — Matt Ademec, Bill Boumgardner, John Doty and Lenny Elliot 64; 8 — Ozzie Colon, Terry O’Neal, Bill Zieroff and Tom Evans 64; 10 — Dana Smith, George Anderson and Art Stanyer 65; 11 — Bob Garner, Joe Graham, Richard Ralston and Harold Bigford 66; 12 — Ken Taylor, John Edwards, Joe Kelly and Ernie Shepard 78.
Flight 2: 1 – David Church, Joe Ehle, Jim Duthler and Kevin Kelly 63; 2 – Ed Flippo, George Mathis, Dan Slang and Jim Alberts 64; 3 – John Deans, Bob Sanders and Robert Sanders 66; 4 — Robert Stokes, Linda Stokes, Bruce Stokes and Earl Krantz 66; 5 — Ron Gary, Maggie Dennett, Bette Garner and Pam Button 68; 5 — Dale Barnes, Tamara Mathy, Ed Bates and Hal Atkinson 68; 5 — Don Miller, Dixie Miller, Dick Schiebner and Lawrence Wilson 68. 8 — Rick Straight, Cary Wilson and Bob Noll 71; 9 — Don Thorn, Nelson Trinidad, Greg Allen and Dan Harper 72; 10 — David Mowry, Phyllis Martindale, Kenny Himmel and Judy Himmel 73; 11 — Earle Temple, Diane Temple, Earle Kilmer and Jolene Kilmer 74.