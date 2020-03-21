SEBRING — Yogi Berra had a saying that “it’s not over till it’s over,” but the curtain has come down prematurely on the Sebring senior softball 70-and-over league due to the concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19). Under the rules of the league, VFW 4300 captured their third straight over-70 softball championship, by virtue of going 4-2 in head-to-head play against Blazing Irrigation, who they finished tied with at the top of the league standings.
Manager John Kloet said the team did not have a good defense, but the offense made up for it by hitting over .500 for the year.
The league would like to thank the four team sponsors — Alan Jay Automotive Network, Blazing Irrigation, VFW 4300 and Buttonwood Bay — along with the Highlands County Recreation Department for use of the fields, particularly workers Damien and Chuck for having the fields in excellent shape on a consistent basis.
“We hope and pray that the virus will have a cure and we can return next year for the 2021 softball season,” the league said.