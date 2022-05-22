SEBRING — A parent’s worse nightmare happened when Deborah and Santiago Gomez got a call from Hill Gustat Middle School saying their son David, 13, was being taken to a local hospital after nearly choking to death. Thankfully the quick thinking staff and Vice Principal Donna Parks were able to step in with life-saving measures.
The Gomez’s agree that the quick actions of Parks and the Highlands County EMTs are credited for saving their son’s life.
“She’s (Parks) a hero,” Deborah said.
April 14 was the Thursday before spring break for Highlands County schools. It started like any other day for Parks, but it will be a day she won’t soon forget. David Gomez, a non-verbal student with Down’s syndrome and autism, was eating his breakfast with his classmates when he began to choke. Once staff realized there was a problem, the situation was already dire.
“He was eating breakfast and because he’s non-verbal, he was unable to communicate that he was having trouble,” Parks said. “So we weren’t really aware that there was an issue until he passed out, like his head fell from his seat.”
Staff members rushed to help David but struggled with the young man, who was almost as large as they are. They called for help. Parks heard it in her earpiece and arrived shortly after as she was close.
“When I ran in, I saw the two teacher’s assistants trying to lift him up. He was cyanotic; he was blue,” Parks said. “At that point, he was completely unconscious, and not responding.”
The size of David made it hard for the staff to hold him up and administer the Heimlich maneuver. When Parks entered the cafeteria she saw the commotion and saw David and his tray overturned. She jumped in to assist Ismary Medina, who was trying to lift David.
“So I said, ‘I’ll lift him just help me hold my weight,’” Parks said.
Parks had a staff member holding up her arms as she went under David’s arms and was able to give the upwards thrusts needed to dislodge food. She feels adrenaline must have helped her.
“Honestly, today I probably couldn’t lift him,” Parks said. “In that moment, I don’t know how I did it and just started to give the abdominal thrusts as hard as I could.”
Parks credits 20 years of taking CPR classes and re-certifications to making the routine rote for her.
“I watched the film, it took 21 seconds from the time I delivered the first thrust until the last one where I could feel it. If you do it right, the ribs break is what the physician told me and I could feel that crack and I looked and I saw his cheeks turned red. So I knew he was waking up. Then I saw the food dislodge.”
David’s mother said there were no rib fractures according to the x-rays at John Hopkins Children’s Hospital.
David was lain on the table so Parks could sweep his mouth clear of food but he didn’t understand what Parks was doing. The ambulance and EMS arrived and Parks rode with David to the hospital. They were not out of danger yet.
“He passed out again because he was choking on that piece,” Parks said, referring to the piece of food she couldn’t sweep out of his mouth. “I held his arms up while the EMT did the back thrusts.”
Upon arrival at the hospital, a physician must have been pleased with Parks’ actions.
“The physician came in,” she said, “’You saved him, it’s limb over life, like he can heal whatever rib you broke.’”
Deborah and Santiago immediately went to AdventHealth Sebring Emergency Room where the ambulance took their son. Deborah said they were both shaken and nervous and she prayed a lot.
“When I saw him, he was sitting up in bed smiling,” Deborah said. “Whatever they did, they did good. His skin had good color. It was such a relief. The ER doctor said his vitals and blood pressure were good.”
David was exhausted and didn’t know what was going on, but he was doing well.
A chest x-ray was clear, but the doctor wanted a second opinion, so he was transferred to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital where he stayed for a couple of days after he aspirated on a piece of the food. Overnight his oxygen levels went down and he would not eat. He ended up with a respiratory infection and needing an oxygen mask and an IV, which he fought, his mother explained. On April 16, David was able go home with the promise to take his medication.
Everyone was glad when David returned to school after a week or so. The Gomez’s sent Parks a beautiful bouquet of flowers acknowledging her efforts.
“Ms. Parks was at the right place at the right time,” Deborah said. “If Donna Parks hadn’t acted right away, David would have choked to death.”
David’s parents have no desire to watch the video. What they lived through was harrowing enough. They did not immediately know David had passed out in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Deborah could not praise the EMTs and Parks enough.
“My biggest message is whoever is working with kids, don’t take for granted that you should get CPR certified. You learn it and you pray you never have to use it. It is a skill that you hope you never have to utilize,” Parks said.