SEBRING — Residents of the Veranda Breeze apartments dove onto living room floors and ran to protect children when gunshot broke out in the street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I heard what sounded like fireworks,” said Briana, who asked that her last name not be used. “I ran upstairs to protect my daughter. It was about 12-15 shots.”
Her boyfriend, Mario, was in the living room when the shots rang out shortly before 10:30 p.m.
“He jumped onto the living room floor and told me it was gun fire,” Briana said. “He knew exactly what it was.”
“It was a quick shootout,” Mario said.
Both said they had not heard gunshots in the development before.
Jim was inside his house when he heard a series of small explosions.
“I heard screaming, I thought it was kids, so I wasn’t going to walk my dog until afterwards, after the fire crackers stopped, I went outside and there was still a lot of screaming, people milling about, and heard, ‘someone has been shot.’”
Meanwhile, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives are hoping someone will step forward and help them find the person who shot a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of Veranda Breeze Apartments complex.
The motive for the shooting, which took place at the complex around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, is still unclear, the sheriff’s spokesman said.
“The shooting does not appear to be random based on the preliminary investigation,” officials said.
The shooting, which took place off Youth Care Lane in Sebring, left the victim in critical condition. He was flown to an area trauma center Tuesday night. To protect victims from further harm, the department will not reveal which hospital.
“He’s a male victim, he’s still alive, but in critical condition,” officials said the morning after the shooting.
An executive with the Orlando company that manages the Veranda Breeze Apartments was on the property Wednesday morning.
“I talked to the investigator this morning. They won’t even give me a name, we don’t know if he lives here, we don’t know anything,” Elizabeth Vermales said. The apartment manager called Vermales in Orlando immediately after the shooting.
“We are cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office and passing along any information we find,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.