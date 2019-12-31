AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in Sunday’s murder.
Van Derkel O’Bryan Clayton, 29, was killed on South Avenue A in Avon Park. The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional information about the circumstances of the homicide, including the time of the shooting, citing that it is an active investigation.
According to records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, Clayton’s death is the 11th in the county this year caused by gun shot. One person was airlifted to a trauma center after being shot Aug. 25 in the same neighborhood. That shooting taking place near Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue. The shooting victim survived.
Anyone with information on Sunday’s shooting is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Tipsters might also remain anonymous and be eligible for an award by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or making a report at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.