SEBRING—The victim of last Thursday’s apparent home invasion, James Little, died Tuesday after being flown to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment. Little’s death was confirmed by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and officials stated the next of kin were notified.
Little was found on the floor of his home with “severe injuries to his head,” according to the arrest report.
Tyler Ethan Best, was called a person of interest in Little’s attack and was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm/ammunition and a slew of other unrelated charges. He is being held without bond in the county jail.
According to HCSO officials, there are two persons of interest in custody in connection with the Little case. The identity of the second person was not released by HCSO.
It is important to note, HCSO hasn’t filed any charges yet in the case.
The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Little’s red Buick that was stolen.
The HCSO is attempting to locate a 2016 red Buick Verano with license plate Florida tag Y90UZI and the VIN is 1G4PW5SK6G4183718. Anyone with information about this car, call HCSO at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Remain anonymous by calling 800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.