Victim says she was abused 2 or 3 times a week

Quindre Randolph, left, confers with attorney Todd Scholl on Wednesday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Quindre Randolph planned to take the stand in his own defense Wednesday after a young girl accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Randolph, 35, is charged with three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 and faces a life sentence on each charge.

