Victim says she was abused 2 or 3 times a week

SEBRING — Quindre Randolph planned to take the stand in his own defense Wednesday after a young girl accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her.
Randolph, 35, is charged with three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 and faces a life sentence on each charge.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in August 2020.
The victim took the stand Wednesday morning and described alleged sexual contact Randolph instigated with her while her mother was at work. She described the abuse – which she said happened between two and three times a week — to Courtney Lenhart, assistant state attorney for Highlands County.
According to the victim’s mother, her daughter had been getting A’s in school but those grades had “plummeted,” which she later learned may have been connected to alleged sexual abuse.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter asked the victim how many times Randolph had sexually abused her and she said 200, 300 times. Carter then reminded her that she’d told him during a deposition that Randolph had sexually assaulted her a “thousand times.” Carter also pointed out that detectives had not collected DNA from bed sheets or other areas.
The Tampa native met a woman in church who had a child from a previous marriage. After he married the woman and moved in, the woman learned that one of the children slept in a closet when staying at a friend’s house and exhibited other signs of abuse. The child told an adult about Randolph taking her into his room at night while the mother was at work.
Randolph, who has denied sexually assaulting the child, faces three life sentences if convicted.
Carter told Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser when the trial broke for lunch that Randolph planned to testify Wednesday afternoon.