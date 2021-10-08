SEBRING — A mother and daughter who survived a brutal knife attack in 2018 confronted this week the woman who held them down as her accomplice stabbed and slashed at them.
Kabao Yang, 31, pleaded guilty in circuit court Tuesday to second-degree attempted murder and attempted manslaughter. She will serve 10 years in state prison and 30 months probation.
Florida law now allows victims to confront their attackers at sentencing; her two victims told Yang how her attack had harmed them.
The mother of the family, Ella Hall, brought Yang into the house after the younger woman – who had a 1-year-old and a 2-month-old – asked for help. During her statement, Hall told Yang that she forgave her for the attack, which saw her head nearly decapitated.
“This has been a very long journey for my daughter and I,” Hall told Yang. “We’re still trying to heal. I want to let you know, Kabbie, you hurt me, you hurt my daughter, and I am disappointed because I loved you and I loved your babies and I helped you when you told me you needed help.”
Yang started tearing up. She removed her COVID-19 facemask and wiped away tears. A sheriff’s deputy handed Yang a tissue. Hall continued: “I just wanted to let you know we forgive you and I hope you find it in your heart to forgive yourself for everything that happened on that grievous day.”
Yang’s attorney, William Fletcher, told the Highlands News-Sun that Yang helped hold Hall’s legs as Hall’s son, James Gaston Hall, “stabbed the mother 17 or 19 times.”
“He told Yang, ‘get on her legs,’ so she got on her legs,” Fletcher said. “Finally, the mother was able to get up and run out the door, and James Hall turned and ran after her.”
The attack on the sister, who was 17, led to an attempted manslaughter charge against Yang. The defendant pleaded no contest to the charge and received 30 months probation to run concurrently.
“I wanted to be somebody that could be your friend,” the victim, now a young woman, told Yang.
“I still don’t understand why this had to happen, I did everything I could to take care of the babies, I love them and I miss them so much.” She then told her, “Even though I still have to live with these nightmares and all this pain and everything and I can’t rest, I want you to know that I forgive you and don’t hate you.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada before sentencing that the case against James Hall and Yang was “a bizarre case, [with] the victims’ son and brother certainly suffering from severe mental illness. [James Hall] engaged in acts that ended up with stabbing his sister a number of times, and his mom ... to the point that she suffered an almost amputation of her head. The cut was so deep into the neck that it almost amputated her head.”
James Hall, 30, who wielded the knife, believed the victims – his mother and younger sister – were demon-possessed. He was deemed not guilty of attempted murder in the second degree, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, and domestic battery by reason of insanity in 2019 and could spend his sentence at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, a facility that treats the criminally insane.
He is now an inmate at the Highlands County Jail. His last competency hearing was in July; the judge ordered him to continuing commitment.
According to the police report of the June 13, 2018 attack, the mother was on the sidewalk in front of Florida Hospital Heartland Division in Sebring. She was having extreme trouble breathing. Some of the 15-20 stab wounds had punctured her lungs.
James Hall and Yang disappeared overnight, but turned themselves into police the next morning, detectives said. James Hall told them the victims were possessed and that the 1-year-old and the 2-month-old were “under the protection of God.”