Victim's family remembers a man who loved all

Corey Lee Love, left, and his wife, Yashekima, met at Sebring High School. They were married 26 years and have three children and two grandchildren.

 COURTESY/THE LOVE FAMILY

SEBRING – Too many are lost to gunfire in this community.

Readers see a headline and move on, rarely learning about the life interrupted and the place the victim occupied in other people’s hearts. Family and friends of Corey Lee Love – shot to death by Stephen Craig Sholtz on Lemon Avenue in 2020 – waited for a jury to determine Sholtz’s fate Wednesday.

Recommended for you