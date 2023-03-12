Victim's family remembers a man who loved all

SEBRING – Too many are lost to gunfire in this community.
Readers see a headline and move on, rarely learning about the life interrupted and the place the victim occupied in other people’s hearts. Family and friends of Corey Lee Love – shot to death by Stephen Craig Sholtz on Lemon Avenue in 2020 – waited for a jury to determine Sholtz’s fate Wednesday.
As the jury deliberated, Love’s family and friends shared about the man they’ll miss forever.
Corey met his wife at Sebring High School and never looked back. His wife, Yashekima Love, smiled as she remembered their beginning.
“That was my high school sweetheart,” said Ms. Love, married to Corey for 26 years. “We lived a street apart when we were kids, but now we have three kids and two grandkids. He was a family man, a loving man.”
She laughs when asked what caught her eye. “It was that walk of his. When we used to pass by the basketball court and he had his shirt off … he was very athletic.”
He avoided feuds with others in the Sebring neighborhood.
“He liked everybody, he didn’t have any problems with anybody,” Yashekima said. “He didn’t start trouble.”
Tim Love, Corey’s older brother, remembers a little kid who depended on his older brother for strength. He calls Corey, “My little man.”
“I always had his back growing up,” he said. “We slept in the same bed as little kids. If he was scared of the Boogie Man in the dark, I’d hold him tight all night long. That’s the way we always lived and laughed. He was a lot of fun, my little brother.”
Dario Dixby also grew up with Corey, Tim, Sylvester Sims, and Yashekima. By the way, he and Tyrone Clark were grill masters at the second annual Highlands County NAACP Community Care Day.
“Corey and I have been friends for more than 30 years,” Dixby said. “Ever since elementary, even all through middle school and high school. He is like a brother to me.”
He and Corey chided each other about which high school sport required more conditioning: Football or wrestling.
“I played football, he wrestled,” Dixby said. “We had a debate about which one was harder. I told him, ‘You come out for football and I’ll come out for wrestling.’ He tried out and got a starting position. He was an athlete, no doubt.”
When Corey then quit football, Dixby would not let him get away with it.
“I told him, ‘I won the bet!’ he said with a laugh. “And I continued wrestling. We had a lot of strength together.”
They all agree Corey was easy to be around.
“He was a very friendly guy, he didn’t start no trouble with anybody,” Dixby said. “But if somebody starts it, we finish it, that’s what we’d say.”
Corey, who worked construction, liked to tell jokes, and “wanted to be like Michael Jackson when he was younger,” Dixby and Tim Love said.
Prosecutors could not determine a motive for Corey’s slaying. Though a lawyer claimed Corey testified against Sholtz’s stepfather years ago, that is false, Yashekima said.
“That’s not true,” she said. “Corey did not testify against anyone.”
Then, word came that the jury had reached a verdict.
Corey’s friends and family returned to the courtroom and listened as the clerk read the jury’s verdict: Guilty. It was the end of a long road for the Love family and friends, but not the end of their remembering of this man’s life.