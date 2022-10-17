Victim's mother: Danley still poses danger to community

Jeffrey Danley listens as his lawyer argues for his pretrial release.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — As his victim lay mortally wounded in the street, Jeffrey Luther Danley Jr. had a bite to eat on his front porch, went back inside and went to sleep.

These are just a few of the details learned during an Oct. 6 bond hearing for Danley, who is charged with manslaughter in the beating death of Richard David McBain III on Aug. 27. Prosecutors say neither Danley nor his live-in girlfriend, Sierra Brooks, called EMS to help McBain after the alleged attack. Five hours later, two of McBain’s friends found the victim in the street, lying between two trash cans.

