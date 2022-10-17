Victim's mother: Danley still poses danger to community

SEBRING — As his victim lay mortally wounded in the street, Jeffrey Luther Danley Jr. had a bite to eat on his front porch, went back inside and went to sleep.
These are just a few of the details learned during an Oct. 6 bond hearing for Danley, who is charged with manslaughter in the beating death of Richard David McBain III on Aug. 27. Prosecutors say neither Danley nor his live-in girlfriend, Sierra Brooks, called EMS to help McBain after the alleged attack. Five hours later, two of McBain’s friends found the victim in the street, lying between two trash cans.
Danley is also charged with felony battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Police say Danley hid a DVR recording of the beating from Sebring police detectives.
Danley, 30, has been in the county jail without bond since his arrest for manslaughter; his lawyer, Jennifer Powell, is asking for Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to release him on his own recognizance. Though the bail on his other charges is $2,000, he cannot afford to pay the bond, Powell argued.
She also described him as a hard worker, with a family who has never failed to show up for court hearings.
Estrada heard from witnesses on both sides during the bond hearing, including Danley himself. The 6-foot, 3-inch tall, 240-pound Danley was handcuffed and wearing a black and white jail uniform. Danley told Estrada that he’d comply with any pretrial restrictions the judge might order. He also told the judge he has children.
Brooks told Estrada that Danley’s children miss him and they rely on his income. Powell wrote in her motion that Danley works for John Deere in Hardee County. He drives a work truck.
Though Powell told Estrada he is not a danger to the community, McBain’s mother, Joy Williams, listed Danley’s previous arrests for violence, including for domestic violence and beating on the front door of a home with a shotgun. She pointed to her son’s abandonment in the street.
“The video shows that no one checked on (my son) whatsoever,” she told Estrada. “He is a foreseeable danger to the community, and he has a prior significant criminal history.”
Marsy’s Law, Florida’s victim’s rights act, gives family members the right to testify during bond and sentencing hearings.
“I think he’s a flight risk,” Williams told Estrada. “Yes, he murdered my child, and I don’t think he should be allowed to be released on bond.”
Estrada continued the bond hearing until today so he could also hear from the victim’s father, Richard McBain II. Danley will remain in jail until Estrada rules on Powell’s motion.
The crime involved two neighbors on Walnut Street in Sebring. Danley, who lives at 400 Walnut St. and McBain, who lived at 335 Walnut St. The two — along with Brooks’ young daughter — went to dinner at Dmitri’s Restaurant and returned to 400 Walnut St. around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 27. According to detectives, McBain, perhaps kidding with the daughter, told her he’d shoot her if she tried to get out of the vehicle. She got out, ran to Brooks, and cried in her arms. Brooks took her inside the house.
Danley got out of the vehicle, walked around to the passenger side, opened the door and punched him several times. When Brooks re-emerged from the house, she told police, Danley told her he’d split McBain’s head. All the while, McBain was laying on the other side of the vehicle on the street in front of Danley’s house.
At around 10:10 p.m. Brooks gets into Danley’s work vehicle and “backs on the roadway and attempts to conceal Jeffrey while he is dragging the victim on the roadway to the roadway in front of 335 Walnut St.”
They left the unconscious McBain lying on the road in front of his house. Brooks told police she checked on him until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. to see if he was still snoring.
A concerned party – two of the victim’s friends – didn’t discover McBain until 3:15 a.m. They drove him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Sebring Police detective Odalys O’Malley testified at the bond hearing that she examined McBain’s wounds immediately after he died.
“The victim’s right side of his face was completely swollen, his right eye was swollen shut, the rear right side of his head was swollen, he had scrapes on both sides of his face and his face was basically bruised and red and swollen,” she told the court. “He also had injuries on his lower back consistent with the concrete … as if he was dragged.”
She remarked on the lack of care for McBain after they dragged him away.
“(Brooks and Danley) went inside the residence a little bit later,” O’Malley testified. “He (Danley) came right back outside and ate while he was on the porch and went back inside.”