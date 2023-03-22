SEBRING — The mother of 17-year-old Brian Foster wants anyone who knows who shot and killed her son to go to the police.
“If they know something, I’m begging them to come forward,” Sharome Foster said. “My son did not deserve to be gunned down by [a] carload of people.”
Someone shot and killed Brian Foster at 9 p.m. March 10 while he rode his bicycle along Grand Avenue in Washington Heights. Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund reported that Brian had just finished playing basketball at the Bountiful Blessings Church and was likely on his way home.
Sharome Foster said he had been going there every Thursday and Friday night, ever since the church had started opening up the courts two years ago.
“He was smart, bright and helpful,” Sharome Foster said. “He always smiled. Even if he was in trouble, he smiled.”
She described him as a lovable kid who loved to work, who already had a job working in landscaping and would have started a second job that Monday, March 13, at McDonald’s.
“He wanted to go to school, work and enjoy life,” Sharome Foster said. “They took that from him. His life was taken away.”
Ada McGowan, president and CEO of Highlands County Citizens with VOICES, said this is yet another example of the consequences of unnecessary violence, especially gun violence, in the community.
“I hate it when it’s one of our children,” McGowan said, emphasizing that “our” refers to every child from any neighborhood in the county. “That’s still somebody’s child.”
“It appears our young people are taking their own lives,” McGowan added. “We’ve got to do something in our community to stop the gun violence.”
Sharome Foster said she can’t make any sense of it, having to understand that her son, who worked so hard to take the next step to college, now will never go.
“To be honest, I’m scared to go outside sometimes,” shesaid. “I’m scared to let (my) kids come outside and play. I don’t know if a car is going to come by and do a shooting.”
Hoglund said his detectives definitely need tips. This case lacks video surveillance footage or a clear motive. Anyone with information, no matter how little, can contact police at 863-471-5107 or report anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com under “Submit A Tip.”
There is also a free “P3tips” app, through which people can report anonymously.