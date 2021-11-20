SEBRING — The man facing death for killing five women in a now demolished SunTrust branch building wore a grey and white striped jail uniform with “Highlands County Jail” emblazoned across the back.
Meanwhile, the family of Jessica Montague, one of the women Zephen Xaver executed on the floor of the bank on Jan. 23, 2019, watched prosecutors and Xaver’s lawyer debate whether jury selection will be videotaped and other pre-trial motions.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who will referee State of Florida vs. Zephen Xaver, ruled on more than a dozen motions, some of which were designed to protect Xaver from emotional and distraught testimony by victim witnesses.
For instance, Estrada denied defense lawyer Jane Allie McNeill’s motion to require victim impact testimony – when surviving family members describe how the killings affected their lives – read by neutral third parties.
“Overly emotional testimony can lead to a mistrial,” McNeill told Estrada.
Paul R. Wallace, a veteran lawyer who has prosecuted more than 78 first degree murder trials since 1983 (Convictions: 73. Death penalties: 10), told Estrada a prosecution team member will read victim statements if a witness becomes overly emotional. “If they can’t read it or are inflammatory or overly emotional, we could read that for them,” Wallace told the judge.
Estrada, citing Marsy’s Law, the 2008 Victims’ Bill of Rights Act, also denied a defense motion to declare victim impact statements as unconstitutional.
Montague, who had three children when Xaver ordered her and four other women to the floor of the SunTrust Bank lobby on U.S. 27, was represented in the courtroom by her stepfather, mother and brother as the lawyers respectfully made their cases.
Xaver, his pale face contrasting with his short black hair and black face mask, fidgeted with his hands a little but for the most part remained nearly motionless, staring at McNeill’s back as she argued her motions. McNeill would occasionally sit with Xaver at the defense table, putting her arm behind him as she whispered in his ear.
At one point, Estrada asked if anyone needed a short break during the three-hour hearing. McNeill turned around and asked Xaver if he needed a break. He responded no.
The prosecution also argued its own motions, generally to ensure defense is ready in time for trial, which is set for May 2022.
They have filed motions asking Estrada to ensure McNeill declare whether she will use insanity as a defense; a motion denying their use of the insanity defense for not announcing their intention to do so; a motion to set deadlines for defense to set depositions and discovery, and a motion forcing the defense to give the state Xaver’s mental health records.
Defense attorneys are required to say within 15 days of indictment on whether they will seek the death penalty. Xaver’s attorneys have not yet done so.
“The judge denied our motion to deny her the use of the insanity defense,” Highlands County Assistant Prosecutor John Kromholz said Friday. “Defense will still put us on notice that they intend to use the insanity defense, but the court is not going to preclude it just because it (was filed so late).”
Estrada has a chore: to write his rulings for each motion. He meets with the lawyers again on Dec. 22, when he will rule on the motions.
McNeill seems to be falling behind with case timelines, Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.
“Everyone is to be ready in May and we’re not seeing things happening that should be happening, such as depositions done, suppression of evidence motions filed,” Kromholz said. “We don’t want them to be three or four months out from trial and tell the judge, ‘We have too much to do to be ready for the trial date.’”
Xaver called 911 from the bank just after 12:30 p.m. on tragic day in 2019 and told dispatchers he had shot five women with his 9mm pistol. A SWAT team entered the bank and found the pudgy young man, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, sitting in a back office. Those killed along with Montague: newlywed Cynthia Watson, mother-of-two Marisol Lopez, grandmother Debra Cook and mother-of-seven Ana Piñon-Williams.
As the hearing ended, Xaver was led out the courtroom’s side door. He did not respond to a reporter’s questions.
Kromholz said that Friday may be the first time Xaver has been in a courtroom since the killing. He said. “He’s being confronted by the situation, that his actions have led him to this.’”
Florida uses lethal injection for executions, but convicted murderers can request the electric chair.