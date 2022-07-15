SEBRING — Harry Havery, manager of the Circle Theatre, has wanted to bring big-name entertainment to Sebring since moving into his role last year. He managed to do exactly that in the form of legendary bass player Victor Wooten.
Considered one of the greatest bass players of all-time, a true master and innovator, Wooten brings his “Bass Extremes” tour to the Circle Theatre for two shows Saturday, October 8 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Victor is currently on a national tour and we are one of his six Florida stops,” Havery stated. “A lot of times bands will have fill in dates in between shows. We are not a fill in date. We are a Saturday night main event.”
According to victorwooten.com, Wooten, a five-time Grammy winner, hit the worldwide scene in 1990 as a founding member of the super-group Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. Continuing to blaze a musical trail with the band, Wooten has also become widely known for his own Grammy nominated solo recordings and tours.
He has won every major award given to a bass guitarist including being voted Bassist of the Year in Bass Player Magazine’s readers poll three times (the only person to win it more than once.) In 2011, Rolling Stone Magazine voted Wooten one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time.
His first solo project, “A Show of Hands,” was recorded with only a 4-string bass and no multi-tracking. The revolutionary CD was voted one of the most important bass records of all time.
Havery said that the intimacy of the venue is going to make all the difference.
“He’s gonna be able to make a connection with the people in this theater. He can’t do that in most of the places he performs. This will be one of the smallest rooms he plays on his tour. And the people that come to see him are going to get to see him in such close proximity that it’s gonna blow their minds.
“I can’t believe what he’s capable of doing with that bass. In my opinion, he’s probably one of the top five people in humanity to ever have played a bass guitar.”
Harvey wants to put Sebring on the map nationally. He hopes to see the Circle Theatre become what CBGBs (a famous New York City club in the 1970’s) was in its heyday. Having Victor Wooten on your resume is a great way to get the attention of other national acts.
“In my personal opinion, there’s no reason that Sebring should not be mentioned in the same breath as some of the bigger cities (in Florida). We have all the components here. And if the Circle Theatre can bring in names like Victor Wooten, we’re gonna become known all over Central Florida.
“People will come to downtown Sebring to spend their money to see Victor Wooten. And the intimacy in this room is unmatched.
“I want artists to call me and say, ‘I want to play at the Circle Theatre.’ I want the word to get out that this is an awesome place to play. I think that once Victor does a show here and it’s successful, whenever I’m talking to someone I can say, ‘we just had Victor Wooten play.’ And that’s not a bad thing to be able to say.”
Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive. For more information call 863-381-6831. To purchase tickets visit victorwootwn.com/tour.