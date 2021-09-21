Victory’s customer service is great
Great customer service is rare these days. I just want you to know a local business that goes the distance.
We bought a golf cart from Victory Golf Carts in Avon Park about a year and a half ago. We were having a bit of trouble with it and these business owners went above and beyond. They are a couple and their son. They are just the best.
I wanted to let anyone know if they need a golf cart, give them a shot. I don’t think you will be disappointed.
Art and Trudy Cox
Avon Park