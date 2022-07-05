Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 90F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.