LAKE PLACID — The Sunshine RV Resort honored its Vietnam War veterans on Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony was originally scheduled for March, 2020 but had to be canceled when the state went under lockdown. In observance to social distancing, the ceremony was done in a walk-through fashion outdoors.
The ceremony commenced after the Pledge of Allegiance. More than 70 Vietnam vets were honored decades after for their military service. The veterans, divided by their military branches, entered a patio where they were given a handmade patriotic quilt by the Sunshine RV Quilters. The Patriots Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave the vets a commemorative lapel pin, a flag and a copy of the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Proclamation by then-President Donald Trump.
“We wanted to do this because it is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War,” organizer Gracie Isasi said. “My ex-husband was a Vietnam war veteran and when he came home, he was never recognized. That’s why I suggested it.”
James Campbell, from Erie, Pennsylvania, served in the United States Navy from 1959-1961 attended the ceremony.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “It’s not too often you get told ‘thank you’ for something. When I see someone with their Navy hat on, I always thank them for their service.”
Ron Hess had the special distinction of having the longest military career of all the veterans. Hess served in the United States Army for 32 years, from 1972 to 2004.
Over 70 quilts were made by 22 members of The Sunshine RV Quilters, who used their talents to bless the service men and women. Organizer Kay Craw said she was grateful to all the quilters and Meg Smith, the longarm quilter.
“We had done another project for a VA hospital,” Craw said. “Then someone suggested that we do something and keep it in the park. When we put the sign up, we didn’t realize we had so many veterans.”
Both women said they were grateful for all the generous donations of time, talent, finances and fabric. Funding for the ceremony came from bake sales, raffles and garage sales.
“We need to give God the glory, without him, we couldn’t have accomplished this big task,” Craw said. “God has blessed us with the talent, dedication and and financial means to do all this...We have all humbly worked to honor you, our veterans.”