Vietnam veterans receive commemorative pins

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration was established in the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, highlight their service, and pay tribute to their contributions.
The pinning ceremony is part of an ongoing national effort to honor all Vietnam era veteran military service members who were on active duty between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of where they served. These veterans are eligible to receive a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin at the ceremony.
Recently, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1097, along with the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented several commemorative pins to members of Chapter 1097. Special recognition was given to Moddie Desselle as she and her late husband, Marvin Desselle, were founding members of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1097.
If you are a Vietnam era Veteran or a widow of a Vietnam era Veteran and have not received your pin yet, you can contact Howard or Karen Osgood at 863-385-9524 to put your name on the list for our next ceremony.