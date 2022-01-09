AVON PARK — Visitors to Saturday’s Veterans Expo would have found many ways to remember and honor fallen heroes.
They would have found not one but two walls of names, from both the Vietnam War and from the War on Terror.
The walls came to Saturday’s Veterans Expo, a one-day event at American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park, courtesy of the Patriot Guard Riders. Members of the group stood on hand to help visitors find the name of a family member lost during military service in either conflict.
The Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
Bob Williams, national vice president of Operations and Florida assistant state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, said that the Traveling Vietnam Wall recreates the national Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. Although not to exactly scale and lacking the gravity of descending gently into the ground from either side, he said it keeps the names of service members in the same location as the national monument.
That way, whether people have visited one or the other first, they can find a name just as easily.
One family came looking for their relative, Raymond Naylor, who Williams found exactly where he should be: Line 52 of a panel just a short distance in from the left hand side of the memorial — among those lost early in the war.
Williams, after pointing out the name, offered to print off a copy of a rubbing from the wall using a digital printer set up for the occasion.
The War on Terror Wall by contrast, bears the names of those lost in the War on Terror, declared on Sept. 11, 2001, by then-president George W. Bush after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. That wall bears names from 2001 through 2021, including the 13 names of service members who died in the terrorist attack on Aug. 29 in Kabul, as U.S. forces worked to protect refugees trying to escape during the military withdrawal.
For Williams, it’s a more visceral memorial. He knew some of the names on it personally and had lived in New York City and the surrounding area, carrying many memories of the World Trade Center and the events of the day and aftermath.
He said he knew people who worked in the buildings and many who were “in the cloud,” as he referred to those covered in dust and soot after the Twin Towers collapsed and blanketed Lower Manhattan in debris. He had ridden subway trains to and “through” the World Trade Center many times, visited the buildings and had even stood on the observation decks.
His daughter had just started at New York University that September and called him that day after the planes hit, before the towers collapsed, saying she and friends planned to walk down and see what was going on. He convinced her not to go, to say safely out of the way, until it was over.
Williams said he and many others he knows went down to Ground Zero as soon as they were allowed to go, and watched as the site transformed from search and rescue/recovery to clean up and rebuilding. It’s still very eerie, he said, to look at Liberty Tower and still see and know where the towers once stood, now marked by large square fountains pouring into the ground.
To this day, he said, it’s a strange feeling knowing what was there.