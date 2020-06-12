As asked on May 25th in “Viewpoints from a Teenager” in reference to Republicans running for the County Commission in 2020, what makes one Republican different from the other Republicans running for that seat? I know that the Republicans running for District 2 are different; I am one of those three Republican candidates.
We differ as individuals in our professional and life experience, values, education and world view. My professional work experience started with the U.S. Army, from which I retired after 26 years as a master sergeant. For the past 13 years though I have worked in the Highlands County Development Services Department, where I started as the administrative secretary and worked my way up through Zoning and Planning Divisions to the position I hold today of interim director of development services. I know Highlands County well; I work daily with planning the county’s future and addressing issues that may arise.
I earned a Bachelor Degree in Technology and Management through attending night school; that degree opened employment doors for me, but the best thing it opened was my mind to think outside of the box and accept that views other than my own can also be valid.
I have spent years in the Far East and Europe as a soldier; and each time I returned to the United States I cried because I was so incredibly grateful to be home. I believe everyone deserves respect and that kindness is not a weakness. I have lived long enough to know not to take most things personally and to accept life is not perfect.
Please look closer, we candidates are not all running on the same platform; although, as Republicans we have some similarities. My first priority has always been improving our quality of life in Highlands County and promoting strategic economic and residential growth. Quality of life is why most of us have stayed here or moved here in the first place.
We have clean air and water. We have an incredible natural environment for outdoor recreation. We have access to medical care, grocery and retail, and entertainment. We have that “small town” atmosphere in which people are mostly friendly and will reach out a helping hand. Those are things that we want to hold onto.
We also have issues of crime, drug use, physical abuse, racial inequality, the hungry, the homeless, lack of workforce housing and the list continues …; we have room for improvement. I am a careful listener and pledge to listen with an open mind to all issues before making a decision if I am fortunate enough to be chosen on Aug. 18th by the voters.
Thank you for asking.
Joedene Elizabeth Thayer is a County Commission Candidate, District 2. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.