Britain Vikings Saints Football

Minnesota Vikings players celebrate after winning an NFL match against New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

 FRANK AUGSTEIN/AP PHOTO

LONDON — Justin Jefferson bounced back from two quiet games and Greg Joseph made amends for a missed extra point.

The Vikings star receiver scored a touchdown and beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Minnesota hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recommended for you