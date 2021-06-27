This home is at 2402 Golf Hammock Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $149,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This very well maintained two bedroom/two bath villa is perfectly situated on the 5th green in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County – Golf Hammock. With over 1,300 square feet of living space, this split floor plan allows guests complete privacy on the opposite side of the villa.
There is a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet and an awesome view of the golf course from the master. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, updated counter tops and a new dishwasher. Some additional updates that make this a great place to call home include: roof in 2017, A/C in 2015, tiled flooring in the kitchen, high vanity in the guest bathroom, windows have been replaced, beautiful laminate flooring throughout, drain field in 2010 and a new hot water heater.
There are cabinets in the carport area and a large storage closet by the front entrance. The air-conditioned glassed-in lanai offers great space for entertaining guests, enjoying a cup of coffee, reading a great book or just relaxing and enjoying another fantastic view of the golf course.
This property is centrally located close to shopping, restaurants, doctors and Highlands Hammock State Park. There is a low maintenance fee of $480 per year that covers lawn care, well irrigation and insurance on the common areas. Come and take a peek.
If you have additional questions about this property and would like a private viewing of this awesome property, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS # 280433
US Hwy 27 and Hammock Rd. Go west on Hammock Rd. to the entrance of Golf Hammock. Turn right on Golf Hammock Drive. Property is on the right.