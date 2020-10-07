LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council invites you to take advantage of free services offered at the Village Green Resource Center, 106 Washington St., in Highway Park (Lake Placid). Open to all of Highlands County.
We do free training such as introduction to computers, résumé writing, mock job interviews (via ZOOM) and soft skills training, financial literacy, credit counseling, help with business development (how to start your business) and free computer use. We are open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and by appointment.
If you want to get prequalified for affordable housing, please sign up with our agency.
For more information call our administrator Shirley Wilson at 863-441-4215 or HPNC 863-318-7481 or via email at highwaypark@yahoo.com.