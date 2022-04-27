LAKE PLACID — When a 100-year-old steam locomotive comes into town pulling eight vintage and refurbished rail cars you know something special is happening. That brought over250 people to visit the Lake Placid Depot Museum on Saturday with their cameras ready to the capture the exquisite rail cars.
The concerted efforts of the board and volunteers of the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum, U.S. Sugar and AAPRCO (American Association of Private Railroad Cars) made Saturday a day to remember for railroad buffs and those wanting a delightful taste of history.
Eight refurbished rail cars, their owners, attendants and guests, some coming from as far as California, met in Miami to travel throughout Florida from April 22-27. Last Saturday they stopped for over two hours at the Lake Placid Depot Museum, where they were treated to a private BBQ luncheon sponsored by AAPRCO and prepared by Amanda McRoy, owner of Cracker Cookin.’ The lunch was also available later to depot visitors and volunteers.
The local crowds gathered early. At near 90 years of age, Jan Grove from Sebring via Miami, arrived at 7:30 a.m. to get a good seat on the depot veranda. She is a railroad buff. “My husband’s grandfather had engineered a steam locomotive from Miami to Fort Pierce years ago,” she said.
While the other hundreds of visitors arrived and waited to welcome the trains, they toured the museum. Many local residents were awed by the rich history of Lake Placid displayed throughout the four-room museum. Many commented that they had lived in the area for years but this was their first visit. They were amazed. The depot museum is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Rebuilt steam engine No. 148, the pride of U.S. Sugar, arrived from Clewiston last Friday. It took on water to be ready for the Saturday morning trip to Sebring to pick up the eight passenger cars. The steam engine holds 7,500 gallons of water and has a top speed of 40 MPH. Since there is no current turn around from Clewiston to Sebring it had to travel backwards to Lake Placid and then to Sebring. Three men, an engineer and two fireman managed the trip. They are from FMW Solutions, a rail contracting company used by U.S. Sugar.
Steam Engine No. 148 left Lake Placid at 10 a.m. travelled to Sebring where it met the awaiting passenger cars near the Amtrak Station in Sebring. Though scheduled to arrive in Lake Placid at 1 p.m. it pulled into Lake Placid to the anxious, excited and patient camera ready crowds at 2:45 p.m. Although it was not possible to tour the inside of the private trains, visitors were able to view and photograph the outside of the cars from the Golden Age of the railroad as well as visit with the owners, engineers, firemen and others, like Davidson Ward who led the team to rebuild steam engine No. 148.
The eight cars named Chapel Hill, New York Central 3, Frances L. Suter, Hollywood Beach, Cimarron River, Caritas Northern Sky and Northern Dreams are available for hire by companies, individuals, families, etc. who wish to experience a unique rail trip to almost anywhere in America.
Andy Fletcher who has drawn over 3000 pieces of railroad equipment and passenger cars summed up the excursion experience traveling on one of these trains as:
- Share your stories of travel, get together with friends
- On a private car excursion, the fun never ends
- Enjoy fine dining with a spectacular view
- See America from a private car and your dream vacation comes true….
- While you travel the rail and relive a golden age of transportation.
The visiting Northern Sky and Northern Dreams passenger cars were purchased by David Hoffman of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, in 1992. He purchased the historical cars, one the former 360-degree dome car of Union Pacific 9003. He refurbished them to the pristine beauties they are today. They are available for cross-country excursions with private sleeping quarters and private baths.
His chef for 31 years, David Kugler, travels with the guests to the locations they choose. He offers over 50 dinner selections of beef, chicken, seafood, lamb and pork prepared in his full kitchen. The trips can include visits to over 25 U.S. cities. They are an experience of a lifetime. You can learn more detail about his rail cars by visiting www.northernsky.com.
For those not able to be at the Lake Placid Depot Museum last Saturday you can still view the passenger train cars. They will pass through Lake Placid without stopping however. They will be pulled by the U.S. Sugar diesel locomotive today, April 27, approximately between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on their way back to Miami via Sebring.
The Depot Museum will be opened to visit and relax until the train cars pass through. No assurance however, when they will actually be coming through but a tour of the museum will be well worth your time. Bring your camera to capture the Golden Age of rail transportation.