Vinyasa yoga flow

A yoga practice can be orchestrated into a beautiful sequence composed of postures that flow from one position to the other incorporated with deep breathing and music. “Yoga Flow” is a melody flowing from the body through postures, initiated when students want to express a beautiful song in slow motion. To enhance the experience, pick up some soft scarves or soft material that you can incorporate into your flow. Both men and women participate separately by flowing with a partner. First, select a piece of calming music. Cleanse the mind of distracting worldly thoughts, troubles or concerns and come into a peaceful state of mind. Ready your mind and body for a flowing experience with yoga and music.
As you listen to your choice of music, select yoga postures that align the mind and body into harmony that expands awareness into the music with slow yoga flowing of poses.
You might consider selecting, Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Fawn,” for example, which allows the body to discover the tone, harmony and rhythm of the piece and tune body movements into the harmonious flow. Imagine and visualize your choice of yoga postures intertwining with the music as you weave your body into the postures you choose. You may begin with “Downward Facing Dog,” lunging the entire body forward as you raise the whole body from the yoga mat and lift the buttocks into an inverted V. Hold the pose, relax and breathe as you tune into the music flow.
From Downward Dog, inhale and move into “Plank” pose with legs extended long in the back and arms lengthened to raise the upper body from the floor. Hold Plank as you linger on a note in the music and slowly exhale. From Plank, let the arms bend as you lower the body to the floor, leaving the buttocks raised into the V. As you continue to attune your mind and body flow to the music, exhale, bend the knees and slowly let the full body rest on the mat. Breathe slowly.
After relaxing with deep breathing, return to a standing position and activate the “Root Chakra” in the lower abdomen. As the music plays, squeeze the knees together and build strength in the pelvic floor, holding the knees firmly together and gripping the abdomen inward. This is a grounding pose that creates a strong connection with the mind to generate fire in the lower body. When you release the grip on the knees, do it slowly with consciousness and feel renewed strength in the core. Relax as you move into the next flow of renewed life, releasing tension of the world from tightness in the hips and core. Return your attention to the relaxing flow of music through the body and mind.
Engaging the body while moving through yoga postures massages the mind and body and generates renewed energy. A rhapsody of music allows the mind to escape from the pressures of the world and resurrect internal harmony. Surrender to “oneness” with who you are. Let whatever comes forth, as you move through yoga flow, release energy into the atmosphere and feel a fresh oneness with Life. Envision yourself as a flower blossoming amidst the garden of life, releasing a beautiful fragrance of beauty into the world: You.
You can expand this self-exploration by engaging in the yoga and music flow with other yoga practitioners in the M-W-F, YMCA classes 10:30-11:30 a.m. Discover the harmony of others also renewing the beauty of life!