SEBRING — If you think local roads have seen more fatalities, local law enforcement officers agree and have concerns as to why.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said 2020, from January to July, had no fatalities inside the city, but 2021 has seen three, up one person from the same period in 2019.
Since 2020 saw fewer overall wrecks, he looked at January to July 2019, which had 181 long-form crashes, which he described as crash reports with deaths, injuries, disabled vehicles or all three. The first half of 2021 has had 150 long-form crashes in Sebring, with 47 from distracted driving.
However, Hoglund said, causes have been as varied as the types of wrecks all over the county.
- A cyclist died Tuesday on U.S. 27 after crossing the path of an oncoming semi-trailer near the Pinch-A-Penny Pool Patio & Spa store in west Sebring.
- A 72-year-old man died August 8 on U.S. 27 as his car crossed the northbound lanes from North Lake Damon Road in Avon Park. His 68-year-old female passenger and the other driver, a 53-year-old man, were injured.
- A 79-year-old Miami man died on July 31 on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid when a blue pickup truck rear-ended his small red sedan, flipping it forward onto its roof.
The list goes on and has included community supporters and young people just ready to finish high school
The Highlands News-Sun’s informal tally of traffic deaths for this year is 24, including those listed above. Last year, the newspaper tracked 24 for the entire year and just 15 at this time of year.
For 2020, the Florida Department of Traffic Safety and Motor Vehicles tallied 25 total traffic fatalities in Highlands County, with 887 injuries. Deaths included two on bicycles, four on motorcycles, three pedestrians and two from hit-and-run incidents.
Are drivers and crashes worse this year?
“I would say yes,” Hoglund said. “Admittedly, it appears that reasons are all over the place. [We] don’t have any one documented driver action or cause that seems to outweigh others.”
His deputy chief, Cmdr. Curtis Hart, agrees that crashes have seemed more violent, and blames distraction.
“People need to pay attention and stay off the daggum phone,” Hart said. “They are distracted by something.”
It’s as bad to drive angry as drive drunk, Hart said, and he had seen aggressive driving. He suspects some might be agitated at everything going on in the world right now.
“People need to slow down, and take their time. Don’t get in a rush,” Hart said. “We need to get back to being human.”
“For the most part people have kind of thrown respect for traffic laws out the window,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “They are speeding and weaving, like they are trying to sew up an old torn shirt.”
Even when drivers see an officer on the road, Fansler said, they fly by with an apparent “get out of my way” attitude. He also blames the “three-lane effect” of drivers assuming others will move aside to let them on the road.
“People seem to hate being bothered by anyone else,” said Fansler, who also blames an atmosphere of bad news. “I tell drivers, ‘Maintain yourself. Don’t let others try to push you. Set the example.’”
Outside city limits, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have statistics on causes of fatal wrecks, as FHP investigates fatalities there. However, Sheriff Paul Blackman reportedly plans to work with FHP officials on an educational campaign about distracted driving, impatience, speed and other bad habits.
Deputy John Steffner, who’s made thousands of traffic stops, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media video, has seen distracted driving, speeding and other mistakes.
“One of the key things I tell drivers is leave 10 minutes early,” Steffner said in the video. “It will slow your speed. It’ll take the rush off of what you think you need. It’ll allow you to get there in a safer manner.”