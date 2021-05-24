Violent crime has increased throughout the nation.
A report released by the National Commission on COVD-19 and Criminal Justice in January found nationwide homicides increased by 30% from 2019 to 2020. This uptick follows many years of a downward trend in homicides; the current homicide rate is still far lower than it was in 1995. Domestic violence was up, as might be suspected, but robberies declined by 9%. Property and drug crimes fell significantly.
In light of that data, the current violent crime trend is more accurately described as a continuation of the increases seen in 2020, and it seems to be continuing.
According to a New York Times report, the U.S. homicide rate was up by 18% during the first three months of 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020.
Of course, what is true generally is not always true specifically and when violent crimes happen within a short period, the perception changes, which is understandable.
The idea that violent crime is up everywhere doesn’t do much to calm fears here in our community, we realize. Nor should it diminish efforts to understand and address the problems locally.
But understanding that what we’re seeing locally is a continuation of a broader national trend provides important context in that it may help focus the discussion and, perhaps, reduce the urge to scapegoat local law enforcement or city leaders.
We all should take any surge in violence seriously and should work toward solutions.
But it’s also important to recognize the scope of the problem.
An editorial from (Columbus) The Dispatch, Mississippi.