Marshall Cary Carter, 56, has a jury status hearing Wednesday; jury selection for his trial begins July 12.
Carter has previous convictions for kidnapping with intent to inflict harm or terrorize, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery with great bodily harm; sexual battery, and two previous counts of failing to register as a sexual predator.
Within 48 hours after using any electronic mail address or internet identifier, sexual predators are required to report it using the online Florida Department of Law Enforcement or in person at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
According to his May 2022 arrest affidavit, Carter failed to report the internet identifiers for YouTube, Google Hangouts, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Duo, and other incidents.
In April 2022, the previous month, deputies charged Carter with other counts of failing to register after Carter told a judge during an indigency hearing that he had two trailers in his yard worth a couple hundred dollars each. Deputies searched Carter’s records and learned he had not registered the trailers, according to the arrest affidavit.
Failing to register is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison.
Carter beat another inmate for using a bathroom in a call on Jan. 3, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. A jail video allegedly shows Carter walking up to the male inmate and punching him several times.
He was charged with battery on an inmate but prosecutors dropped the charges.