Virgil L. Tondee Jr.
Virgil Leon Tondee Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born on Nov. 26, 1937 in Preston, Georgia to the late Virgil L. and Pauline E. (Crook) Tondee Sr. Virgil graduated from Avon Park High School. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked for IH Ford Motor Co. for many years before venturing out on his own with Tondee’s Auto Service and Phillips 66 gas station. He then moved on to be the auto paint and body vocational instructor at Avon Park Correctional Institute. After leaving that job, he started Tondee’s Paint and Body Shop, which he did for several years before retiring. Virgil attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Gloria Tondee of Avon Park, Florida; son, Dennis Tondee of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Dena Turnbull (Robert) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Davis Turnbull, Ashlyn Turnbull (Jason Barrett), and Addison Turnbull, all of Roswell, Georgia; sister, Pat Woodyard (Owen) of Sarasota, Florida; and brother-in-law, James L. Davis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended families and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rene Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or First Baptist Church Avon Park.
