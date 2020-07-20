SEBRING — The staff and congregation of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Sebring were understandably upset when they found out their Blessed Virgin Mary statue was apparently stolen a week ago on July 13. They are seeking her return and have filed a report with Sebring Police Department. As of Friday, the statue had not been found, according to Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart.
The statue has been a fixture at the church at 820 Hickory Street for some 60 years. Some congregation members turned to social media to spread the word. They also asked for prayers for the offenders to have a change of heart and return the Virgin Mary.
Assistant Communications Director for the Diocese of Venice Bob Reddy said no one knows why the statue was stolen but the church is asking for her return or information as to her whereabouts.
“The statue, which weighs about 200 pounds and was recently restored with fresh paint, has been located as part of a Memorial Rosary Garden in front of the Church for the past five years,” Reddy said. “It is valued at approximately $1,000.”
Unfortunately, last Monday’s theft was not the first time statues have been singled out at St. Catherine’s. On June 26, a statue of St. Francis of Assisi was destroyed as well. Reddy presumed someone with a vehicle tied a rope or some type of tether around the statue and tried to pull it. St. Francis was embedded into the concrete and broke in half.
“Both incidents are deeply disturbing and upsetting for the Faith community,” Reddy said.
A report was filed in the vandalism case also with Sebring Police Department.
“While it is unknown why the statues were targeted, it cannot be ignored that many such religious symbols have been vandalized or damaged nationwide in response to the recent social unrest,” Reddy said. “The reality is that these statues represent peace and faith. The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ, is a highly regarded symbol of all that is pure and good in the world. The devotion to Mary is deeply rooted in the Catholic Faith. St. Francis of Assisi, best known for his love of nature and of founding the Franciscan religious community, lived in Italy during late 12th and early 13th centuries and professed peace and a love for all God’s creation.”
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the Blessed Virgin Mary or the vandalism of St. Francis of Assisi is asked to call the Sebring Police Department.