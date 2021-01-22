Virginia L. Guy
Virginia Lee Guy, 75, a Vermont native and resident of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Jan. 9, 2021 following a brief illness.
Ginny was born to the late William and Vera Guy, Sept. 9, 1946 in Barre, Vermont. Ginny was a graduate of Spaulding High School and received her degree in business from Champlain College. After 50 years of raising her family in Vermont, she moved to Lake Placid, Florida, to care for her parents.
Ginny will be remembered for her uncanny ability to tap into the interests of anyone she met. She spent many days of her youth with her Aunt Harriet, who navigated her through the gnarled branches of the family tree that led her to a lifelong pursuit of genealogy. She adored cats who we know are patiently waiting for her by the Rainbow Bridge.
She is survived by her sons, David Schalk of Colchester, Vermont, and Thomas Schalk of Lake Placid, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Schalk and Jessica Schalk of Lake Placid, Florida and Braden Schalk of Colchester, Vermont. She is also survived by her brothers, Jerry and wife Sandy of New Bern, North Carolina and David and wife Lynn of Barre, Vermont; sisters, Louise and husband Jim Bosley of Kansas City, Kansas, and Phyllis and husband Jim Hart of Barre, Vermont; a sister-in-law, Sue Guy of Ashville, North Carolina, as well as many adored nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William Guy Jr.
The family hopes to have a safe in-person “celebration of life” when the situation allows. In lieu of flowers, a donation should be made to the American Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
