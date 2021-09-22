SEBRING — Elisa Virkler, a seventh grade student at Hill-Gustat Middle School, has always had a love of music and history. Last year, participation in a STEM elective class provided her the chance to combine her interest in music with scientific research, and that opportunity led to her being recognized at a national level.
Elisa was recently announced as one of the Top 300 competitors in the 2021 Broadcom MASTERS. This is the country’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. This national competition’s mission is to inspire student scientists, engineers and innovators to apply their scientific and problem solving talents to solve real world challenges and issues. This year there were 1,841 entrants from 41 states, plus Guam. Of these, only 31 were from Florida, with Elisa being the only finalist from this region.
Her project was titled “Pitch Perfect” and was a result of her interest in music and her desire to apply science for the benefit of music instruction.
Penny Piccione, who was Elisa’s science teacher and sponsor of this project at the time explained, “At the time of Science Fair, Elisa was involved in the chorus program at Hill-Gustat Middle School. She decided to do her project on how best to teach a singer to match pitch. Elisa’s project question was whether a person could match pitch better with a piano or a pitch pipe. Elisa stated that the purpose of this project is to help music teachers know whether it is better to teach their students to match pitch with a piano or a pitch pipe.”
Piccione added, “Elisa put in a tremendous amount of work on her research, gathering the equipment needed, and completing the required paperwork in order to be able to do this project. She faced numerous obstacles along the way that were out of her control. The biggest obstacle she faced was the COVID pandemic. This required her to follow additional guidelines that were put in place in order to maintain safety of her participants, teachers, and herself. Instead of giving up, Elisa made all of the required adjustments and took all of the extra steps needed to be able to continue with her project. I am very proud of Elisa for her hard work, dedication, and perseverance in completing her project.”
The journey from school science fair to national competition was a long one, as described by Jennifer Reser, School Board of Highlands County District science specialist, “During the 2020-2021 School year, we had 31 middle school students compete within our district on their approved science fair projects. From there, 11 were selected to compete at the Heartland Regional Science and Engineering Fair, held at SFSC. These projects had exemplary scores in the areas of Scientific Procedures, Clarity, Display, Summary, Complexity, and Understanding. To show understanding, students were interviewed by two judges and scored at Regionals. Four of our Highlands middle school students were selected to compete at State. These four students were also chosen to apply to be recognized by Broadcom MASTERS. Only the top 10% of students at our Regional Fair are selected to apply to Broadcom MASTERS. It is a high honor.”
While any science fair project presents its own unique challenges, a project that uses human participants has an additional layer of rules and requirements. This was elevated even more this year due to COVID-19 precautions. Since Elisa was including people as test subjects to determine the best way to teach pitch in music instruction these extra steps applied to her project, which added to the challenge.
“We are really proud of her for pushing ahead with a project that just seemed to get more complicated with every passing day, because of all the extra work required to do a human trial during the COVID year,” shared Josh Virkler, Elisa’s father. “She spent a huge amount of time on it outside of her other schoolwork, and had to jump through innumerable hoops, but in the end it turned out great. It wasn’t just a science project, but a lesson in perseverance” he added.
The need for students to show perseverance to complete this process was echoed in a recent press release by Broadcom MASTERS, in which Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and publisher of Science News stated, “Congratulations to the 300 Broadcom MASTERS, these students have shown tremendous grit and perseverance by conducting scientific or engineering research during a worldwide pandemic.
Their curiosity and determination is inspiring for all.”
While the process that took Elisa to the Top 300 was labor intensive, this impressive 12-year-old still found time to pursue her other interests, and she excels in those areas as well. She plays the ukulele, the recorder and the piano. Her love of music and singing recently found her in Lakeland to do theory and sight-reading tests as she is vying for a spot in the All-State Chorus. Her tests went well, and her scores have qualified her to move on to the voice auditions held in October.
Additionally, Elisa is also a competitive gymnast and will be competing against other young gymnasts from across the state in Winter Haven in the spring.
Elisa’s mother Lacy Virkler shared, “Elisa also enjoys singing in the choir at church and playing the piano.” She added, “I’m very proud of Elisa for receiving this honor because of the amount of perseverance it required for her to just complete the project in the first place.”
Unfortunately, the project was not selected to move on to the Top 30 level, but that’s OK with Elisa as she has already gained so much from the chance to participate in this experience.
“I am proud of my accomplishment because of the time and effort it took to complete” Elisa said.
She noted that it was a full year of work from the beginning to the time she was recognized as a Top 300. She said she learned about her topic but also gained a good deal of insight into the importance of perseverance and determination.
She said a key take-away for her was “If you put in a lot of work, and you don’t give up, the outcome can be great.”
Though only in seventh grade, Elisa is already thinking about life after high school, and shared that she would like to continue to study history, and perhaps acting in historical “living history” portrayals, again looking for opportunities to combine her interests and meet new challenges and opportunities.